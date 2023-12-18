Parks Canada to launch free daily admission for veterans and military families

Free daily admission to Parks Canada locations for veterans, active Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, and their families is coming in 2024.

The federal government announced on Monday that Parks Canada administered national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas will be free for CAF members, veterans of the CAF, and their immediate family members starting January 1, 2024.

To receive free daily admission, people will have to show their CF One Platinum card, which is administered through Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS).

You might also like: Parks Canada is opening up 2024 camping reservations VERY early

It'll cost you more to visit Canada's national parks with upcoming fee increases

Parks Canada is hiring students for a bunch of well-paying summer jobs

CF One Platinum cards are exclusively issued to currently serving members and veterans of the CAF and their immediate families. Veterans can also present their Veteran’s Service Card, which is available to any former member of the Canadian Armed Forces who completed basic training and has been honourably released.

“Parks Canada is proud to extend a warm invitation to our Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, and their families, by offering free daily admission and a priceless opportunity for wellness, connection, and cherished moments amidst the wonders of our national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas,” said Ron Hallman, president and chief executive officer of Parks Canada, in a news release.

“In this, Parks Canada not only opens its doors but also extends a hand in support of the health and well-being of those who have served.”



Parks Canada currently offers free entry to youth aged 17 and under, new Canadians and landed immigrants (for one year through the Canoo app), as well as site-specific daily admission for Indigenous Peoples and expropriated families.