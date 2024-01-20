Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

If you bought a lottery ticket for the recent draw, make sure to dig it out of your pocket or wallet and check the results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on January 19, 2024, and there was a $19 million prize up for grabs. The winning numbers were 11, 20, 27, 28, 32, 36, 50, and bonus number 02, according to PlayNow‘s website.

Although no one won the top prize, someone did win the second prize. After matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, one lucky lottery player will soon be taking home a cheque for $164,125.80. The winning ticket was sold somewhere in Ontario.

Forty-three lottery players came close to a big win after matching six of the seven winning numbers. As a result, they’ll each receive $3,816.90.

The Lotto Max Extra numbers were 10, 12, 33, and 58, but no one won the top prize worth $500,000. The Encore winning number was 8478887, but no one won the top prize worth $1 million. However, two people did win $100,000 each after they matched six of the seven numbers.

The next draw for the $24 million jackpot is set to take place on Wednesday, January 24.

Recently, someone won a massive $70 million Lotto Max prize.

The highly anticipated Lotto Max draw occurred on Tuesday, January 16, after the jackpot had reached the game’s maximum limit of $70 million. In addition to the jackpot, there were also 10 Maxmillions prizes (each worth $1 million) up for grabs.

The winning numbers for the top prize were 02, 09, 19, 14, 42, 43, 44, and bonus number 25, and if you’re wondering where this valuable ticket was sold, PlayNow reveals that it was purchased in Western Canada.