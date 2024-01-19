If you’re looking for jobs that pay decently, Walmart Canada is currently hiring for several positions across the country.

The grocery giant and department store has over 400 locations, and many of them have full-time roles that are up for grabs.

Not only do some of these positions pay well, but Walmart jobs also come with great work perks, including store discounts, physical and mental health benefits, stock purchase plans, and more.

Update your resume and check out the jobs below!

Where: Summerside, PEI

Salary: $53,300 to $59,000

Description: Support the store manager and manage store operations according to Walmart guidelines and lead associates to ensure friendly, helpful service and drive profitable store sales.

Where: Tsawwassen, BC

Salary: $53,300 to $64,315, depending on experience

Description: Serves Customers as an ambassador for their store by greeting customers, seeking their feedback and ensuring customer needs, complaints, and issues are resolved within Company guidelines to create a positive shopping experience. As a member of management, models, enforces, and provides direction to associates on friendly and helpful customer service approaches and techniques.

Where: Toronto

Salary: Average $85,000

Description: Building the right technology foundation for infrastructure and platforms is vital to success at the scale of Walmart. Our team builds and maintains the foundational technologies that support the tech organization. Included in this are data platforms, enterprise architecture, DevOps, cloud computing, and infrastructure.



Where: Surrey, BC

Salary: $60,400 to $75,450

Description: This position is responsible for testing all applicants on their driving skills through a road test to ensure they have the skill set to operate our assets. They are also responsible for training all commercial vehicle drivers who operate Fleet equipment and necessary follow-up and retraining.

Where: Toronto

Salary: $50,000 to $80,000

Description: This position is responsible for the overall platform operations execution and delivery of a Walmart Global Technology Platform Service’s Overall, Health of Platform, Stability and Visualization.

This individual will serve as a critical member of the global platform service delivery and operations team supporting and driving the operations of the Infrastructure, Data and Application platform’s services and associated new technologies across Platform Site Operations.

Where: Cold Lake, AB

Salary: Average $52,500

Description: Leads Associates by conducting regular store meetings and communicating operational direction and initiatives with a focus on the OMNI and the Total Store. Drives engagement, recognizes and rewards accomplishments and provides opportunities for professional growth. Develops all associates and identifies high-potential associates, providing training and development to increase capability.

Where: Rocky View, AB

Salary: Average $43,000

Description: Supports the enforcement and application of Walmart Logistics’ policies and procedures by regularly inspecting the workplace to maintain its site safety, physical security and Associate security. Provides strong leadership to the Site Associates. Leading the Asset Protection Associates using positive communication by coaching for success and engagement.

Where: Granby, QC

Salary: $25,000 to $37,800

Description: Responsible for the education of associates and managers on compliance programs. This will involve monitoring compliance controls in their respective facility, identifying root causes, driving corrective actions and continuous improvement to build trust with customers, associates, stakeholders, and regulatory entities.

Where: Edmonton

Salary: $109,000 to $121,000

Description: The Pharmacy Manager is responsible for all day-to-day activities affecting their division’s people, operations, and merchandise. The Pharmacy Manager must also see that the Pharmacy operates according to Walmart policy, professional standards, and provincial and federal regulations.

You can find more Walmart jobs on the store’s careers page here.