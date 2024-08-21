These cities in Asia are Canadians' top travel destinations this year

If you’re looking for your next travel destination, a new report from FlightHub could steer you in the right direction.

The Montreal-based online travel company released its findings on Canadian travel trends on Tuesday.

Using customer booking data from the last quarter of 2023 to the first half of 2024 compared against the last quarter of 2022 to the first half of 2023, FlightHub was able to find which spots are at the top of travellers’ bucket lists.

Two cities with the most number of flight bookings are located in Asia.

According to FlightHub, the breakout destination is Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan.

“Among all destinations, Taipei is experiencing the most remarkable growth, boasting an impressive 88% year-over-year increase,” reads the report.

“This surge underscores Taipei’s rising popularity and its emerging status as a must-visit destination.”

Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, was crowned a hotspot destination.

“Manila has seen the highest number of bookings from our travellers, driven by the growing appeal of the Philippines and also the significant return of the Filipino community visiting home,” reads the report. “This surge highlights the destination’s vibrant charm and its importance as a top destination.”

Earlier this year, Manila won a similar accolade, dethroning US cities as the most booked destination among Canadians.

The city is also a short plane ride from El Nido, a beautiful beach getaway in the Philippines that is one of FlightHub’s picks.

When broken down by gender, the flight sales data revealed that 88% of bookings to Biarritz, France, are made by women.

“This trend underscores its popularity and appeal among those seeking a stylish getaway,” reads the report.

Whereas 76% of those booking flights to São Jorge Island in Portugal are men.

“It’s clearly the ideal choice for those looking for thrilling adventures, stunning landscapes, and an epic getaway filled with excitement,” according to FlightHub.

If you’re over the age of 57, the report found that your peers are most likely to hit up England.

“London is a top hit with boomers, with plenty of bookings from those craving a mix of history, charm, and adventure,” reads the report. “It’s the perfect spot for a classic getaway filled with iconic landmarks, cultural gems, and a dash of British flair.”

As for Gen Z, they’re opting to go on trips to Tokyo, enticed by the vibrant street culture, fashion, and nightlife, according to the report.

If you want to try some solo travelling, Turkey might be the destination for you.

“Istanbul has emerged as the top pick for solo travellers,” reads the report. “This reveal showcases its growing popularity as the ideal city for those exploring on their own, offering a wealth of experiences and adventures.”

And if you’re tired of Canada and want to leave and never come back, FlightHub says New Delhi is the place to be.

“Delhi is the top choice for one-way flights, with travellers going all in for long-term adventures or new starts,” reads the report. “The city may be attracting those looking for a significant change or extended stay.”

