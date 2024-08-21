Experiencing PC Optimum account issues? Expert says this is what you should do

If you are a loyal PC Optimum member who has experienced difficulty accessing your points or had your account frozen, you’re not alone.

According to Patrick Sojka, founder of Rewards Canada, Loblaw’s PC Optimum is continuing to “draw the ire of many Canadians.”

While PC Optimum is one of the country’s largest loyalty programs, many members claim to be experiencing a range of issues, including lower point earnings, ignored requests to delete accounts, and the unexplained freezing of accounts.

“The primary bone of contention for the better part of this year has been the program freezing members accounts and doing so without notifying them,” stated Sojka.

What’s happening with PC Optimum?

After researching the issue, Sojka reached out to Canadians on Reddit, asking them if they had experienced the same problems with their accounts.

He received several responses from people saying they have been in the same boat with PC Optimum, able to collect points but unable to use them because their accounts were frozen.

The members say they were not notified about their frozen account until they tried to redeem their points at the till.

“I’ve been dealing with the same issue. Saved up over 400,000 points to use on redemption event only to find out I was frozen,” wrote one Redditor in response to Sojka.

“[I] was told two to 10 days to rectify, then after that time frame passed, was given more of a runaround. It has been a month now. Three phone calls, and they still have not released my points.”

“Same, mine has been frozen. With no notifications, and when I spent an hour on call waiting, I was told it was a ‘security’ measure, but I could still earn points. Absolutely shameless company,” said another.

Others personally reached out to Sojka and Rewards Canada.

“I discovered while trying to use my PC Optimum points that my account is frozen. I can collect but not redeem points. I have called three times and emailed twice since May 16 with no explanation as to why my account is frozen or when it will be unfrozen,” said one PC Optimum member, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Another member said they switched their entire banking to PC because of the point system.

“Recently my husband tried to redeem points with his keychain optimum card and was unable to redeem. We thought it was a technical error with the superstore system. I was told to check out the app,” they shared.

“I did, and none of the optimum cards were selected to not redeem points. I had $60 in points today and wanted to grab diapers and wipes, which are crazy expensive now. I wait in line, she scans everything, I say I want to use my points and was told I am only able to earn.”

Canadians have also detailed the issues with their accounts on different Reddit forums.

“I’m on EI and have points saved up for a week’s worth of groceries. I can’t redeem my points. Already called and escalated. After 20+ days, I received news that my account [had been] suspended. I specifically save the points in case of emergency,” one person wrote in the Poverty Finance Canada subreddit earlier this year.

Another individual shared that they had been trying to find a resolution to their account problem for the past two years.

“They locked my account so I could keep earning but not spend, I spoke to their support and they said to get a new card and they could transfer the points, so I did, but every time I try to transfer, I get an error,” they stated.

Here’s what Loblaw says

In a statement to Daily Hive, Loblaw said accounts are frozen for several reasons, including “suspicious activity” and to “protect the customers and their rewards.”

The company said it has “recently improved [its] process for handling these types of cases.”

Loblaw also commented further on members claiming that their requests to have their accounts closed were denied.

Some members, who wanted to cancel as part of their boycott against Loblaw stores, said the company offered them points instead.

“When a request is made to close an account, we aim to complete the request as soon as possible, though it may take longer when the volume of requests is high. We apologize for any inconvenience either of these scenarios may have caused,” said Loblaw.

In July, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) opened an investigation into why consumers have been having problems cancelling their accounts.

In a statement to Daily Hive, OPC communications advisor Vito Pilieci said the investigation began after the agency received “several complaints against Loblaw from individuals who alleged that they were not able to delete their PC Optimum accounts. ”

As the matter involves an active investigation, Pilieci said OPC was not able to provide further details at this time.

Recommendations to PC Optimum

After hearing from many PC Optimum members, Sojka sent the company a list of his recommendations on how to foster better relationships with members.

He stressed that better communication is needed when members’ accounts have been frozen. “A common denominator in the emails [Rewards Canada] has received from consumers is that they don’t find out their accounts are frozen for redemption until they actually go try to use at the till,” said Sojka.

He said more transparency about why accounts are being frozen is also necessary, “especially for those members who are being told they broke the terms.” PC Optimum must also tell consumers what terms they broke in the first place.

“We are aware that members can reach out to Loblaw’s Privacy Department to get more details into their accounts and the reason for accounts being frozen, but members should not have to go to that length to find out,” he explained.

Sojka said members who knowingly or blatantly abused terms and conditions shouldn’t have their accounts suspended but banned from the program altogether. Instead, PC Optimum “should take the points away and kick them out of the program.”

Lastly, the points expert urged PC Optimum to have better open discussions between its internal teams, specifically the marketing side that runs promotions and the security team that decides what counts as program abuse.

“Our suggestion is to have the marketing department let the security and fraud department know they are running an open-ended bonus points offer (on gift cards, electronics, etc.) that has the potential for lots of points earning and for the security team to loosen the rules in the algorithm during the promotional period,” stated Sojka.

“Or, what may be easier is to simply put a cap on the maximum number of points that can be earned per member during one of these promotions so as not to trigger the security algorithm.”

The expert acknowledged that many loyalty programs, including PC Optimum, have been subject to fraud, and account takeovers and controls are needed to combat these issues.

“However, when those measures are in place, and members are not being told their accounts have been frozen and only to find out when they go to try to redeem, doesn’t paint the program in a good light,” he said.

“In terms of members breaking terms, leaving members in a grey area where they didn’t even know they broke them because they can still access their account and earn points is concerning and should be rectified.”

What to do if you’re impacted

Sojka provided several tips about what members can do if they’ve been having problems with their PC Optimum accounts.

First, he says to be mindful that PC hasn’t been letting members know their accounts have been frozen, so you’ll want to ensure you’ve budgeted enough money if your points cannot be used.

“In layman’s terms, if you have a budget of $60 for your purchase, don’t go to the store assuming you can pay $40 cash/credit and use $20 of points. Assume you’re going to have to spend at least $60 cash, and if your account isn’t frozen, by all means, use your points,” he advised.

Another tip is not to go “hog wild” on points promotions to buy gift cards. While Sojka says PC Optimum “rarely” limits the number of points you can earn from buying gift cards, “it does appear that big purchases trigger their security algorithm as PC Optimum has set limits of what they think a single-family household should spend.”

If your account is frozen and you’ve been waiting for a reply, Sojka said that PC Optimum’s response time of 10 business days or more for a possible resolution is “unacceptable.”

“Therefore, keep pushing PC Optimum customer service to have it un-frozen and/or to have your case escalated. Phone them, email them, whatever it takes. If required, speak to supervisors and managers.”

If your account is frozen and PC Optimum customer service won’t give you more information, Sojka advises you to reach out to Loblaw’s Privacy Commissioner for more details.

“Email them at [email protected] and make a freedom-of-information request as to why your account has been suspended. We recommend you title the subject of your email with ‘Freedom of Information Request – PC Optimum account details and reason for suspension,'” he said.

Have you been experiencing issues with your PC Optimum account? Email us at [email protected], and we might contact you further for a story.