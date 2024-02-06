Country music singer Toby Keith dies at 62 following cancer battle

Country singer Toby Keith, known for hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “As Good as I Once Was,” has died at 62.

According to a statement on his X account, the American singer-songwriter “passed peacefully” on February 5 “surrounded by family.”

“He fought his fight with grace and courage,” reads the statement. “Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

The “Red Solo Cup” singer announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in June 2022 and that he was undergoing treatment.

“Last fall, I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery,” he stated. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.”

Keith had remained optimistic about his treatment.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” said Keith in an interview with The Oklahoman in June 2023. “I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumour to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up.”

Celebrities paid tribute to the singer, with Carrie Underwood stating in an Instagram post, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ’cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!”

Singer Jason Aldean said it’s “a sad day for country music and its fans.”

“Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “You and your music will be forever remembered, big man.”

Keith leaves behind his wife, Tricia Lucus, and three kids, reports People.