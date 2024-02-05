NewsCanadaCanada

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer — here's what we know so far

Feb 5 2024
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday, the diagnosis came after the King’s recent hospital procedure to treat benign prostate enlargement.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” reads the statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has started regular cancer treatments, and medical professionals have advised him to postpone any public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” said the Palace.

The 75-year-old monarch remains “wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duties as soon as possible.”

While the royal family often keeps personal matters private, Buckingham Palace noted that the King wanted to share his diagnosis to “prevent speculation” and create understanding for those around the world impacted by the disease.

Shortly after the announcement was made public, well-wishers took to social media to wish the King a speedy recovery.

The King’s diagnosis comes after Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital last month to undergo planned abdominal surgery.

An update from Kensington Palace confirmed her surgery was a success, and the Princess has since been released from the hospital.

Based on the medical advice she’s received, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter, which falls on March 31, 2024.

