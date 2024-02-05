King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday, the diagnosis came after the King’s recent hospital procedure to treat benign prostate enlargement.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” reads the statement.

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has started regular cancer treatments, and medical professionals have advised him to postpone any public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” said the Palace.

The 75-year-old monarch remains “wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duties as soon as possible.”

While the royal family often keeps personal matters private, Buckingham Palace noted that the King wanted to share his diagnosis to “prevent speculation” and create understanding for those around the world impacted by the disease.

Shortly after the announcement was made public, well-wishers took to social media to wish the King a speedy recovery.

How sad, he’s literally waited his whole life to be king. A cancer diagnosis is upsetting for anyone. Wishing King Charles a speedy recovery 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nq6PMPvk42 — ChronSallie (@ChronSallie) February 5, 2024

Wishing King Charles a swift and speedy recovery. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) February 5, 2024

I'm sorry to hear about King Charles' health. Sending well wishes for his strength and recovery during this challenging time. #GodSaveTheKing — Will Morrissey…❤️🕺 (@mozzer39) February 5, 2024

Wishing King Charles a good recovery from his cancer diagnoses 🙏🏻 — Pauline 🔴⚪️🏆🙌🏻🙌🏻🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️ (@paulineinessex) February 5, 2024

King Charles My thoughts and prayers are with you and the royal family may you get speedy treatment and a fast recovery @RoyalFamily — Thomas Shelby (@Sean_Wright224) February 5, 2024

The King’s diagnosis comes after Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital last month to undergo planned abdominal surgery.

An update from Kensington Palace confirmed her surgery was a success, and the Princess has since been released from the hospital.

Based on the medical advice she’s received, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter, which falls on March 31, 2024.