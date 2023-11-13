Timothée Chalamet's "tone deaf" Hamas joke on "SNL" sparks outrage online

Timothée Chalamet and Saturday Night Live are being criticized online for making a Hamas joke in a skit during this weekend’s episode.

People on social media are calling the skit “tasteless,” “tone deaf,” and “insensitive” for referencing the Palestinian militant group, which the Government of Canada classifies as a “radical Islamist-nationalist terrorist organization.”

Viewers say the Hamas joke was gratuitous and added very little to the actual sketch, which featured the 27-year-old actor and a comedy trio called Please Don’t Destroy.

In the bit, three passersby try to convince Chalamet’s character (a musician) not to jump off the ledge of a building. The trio promises to support the musician’s music on social media until learning his band name is called Hamas.

“Dude, I’m not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram!” shouts one of the three men on the ground.

The full skit can be found below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

After the skit aired, people on social media were calling out SNL, asking why they’d make a Hamas punchline following the October attacks on Israel, which has resulted in thousands of deaths.

Users on X have been calling out both the show and Chalamet, calling the jab unjustified, and referring to the incident as the “worst skit of all time.”

I feel like if you want to make a suicide bit AND a Hamas bit in one it needs to be so much funnier than SNL is capable of being or it can’t be justified — The Ma’am, The Moth, The Legend (@MothMonma) November 12, 2023

based on every clip i’ve seen this has to be like. one of the worst weekends in SNL history. half the stuff i’ve seen is insensitive and cheaply punching down (Britney skit, Hamas joke), and the other half is that godawful Troye Sivan skit — Ben Eales (@ben_eales) November 12, 2023

how did timothee chalamet go from a promising young actor with a near flawless filmography to willy wonka, dating a kardashian, and doing hamas jokes on snl — tan 🏳️‍🌈 (@dreamgirltan) November 12, 2023

Children were affected, this shouldn’t be a joke — •°Bej•° (@Isa__bae) November 12, 2023

one of the worst skits of all time — Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) November 12, 2023

Timothee Chalamet made a joke about Hamas in a skit tonight? I’m going to bed. pic.twitter.com/8kI0o2xAWZ — shelikespink🎀 (@LoveOrchid12) November 12, 2023

timothée chalamet can go to hell bc wtf — regulus (athena) black ౨ৎ | 🇵🇸 (@P6TTERISM) November 12, 2023

Oh between the Hamas jokes and mocking Britney’s memoir, SNL clearly does not understand that Gen Z does not give a fuck about SNL. Not funny or good — 🌞 Fèmi (@femfem237) November 12, 2023

most celebrities aren’t even bothered to say a single thing about the current situation but then they go on and make extremely tasteless jokes about people getting murdered. america at its best as usual. while you sit in your mansions and make jokes, children are getting bombed. https://t.co/agP1u58z82 — kaz (@azirascrowley) November 12, 2023

making jokes about an ongoing genocide? when people are actually dying every single second of the day? so fucking disgusting these people are sick fuck timothée chalamet fuck snl https://t.co/bnJO6tcwY0 — una (@alicehenryli) November 12, 2023