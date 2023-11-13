NewsMovies & TVCanada

Timothée Chalamet's "tone deaf" Hamas joke on "SNL" sparks outrage online

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Nov 13 2023, 3:39 pm
Timothée Chalamet's "tone deaf" Hamas joke on "SNL" sparks outrage online

Timothée Chalamet and Saturday Night Live are being criticized online for making a Hamas joke in a skit during this weekend’s episode.

People on social media are calling the skit “tasteless,” “tone deaf,” and “insensitive” for referencing the Palestinian militant group, which the Government of Canada classifies as a “radical Islamist-nationalist terrorist organization.”

Viewers say the Hamas joke was gratuitous and added very little to the actual sketch, which featured the 27-year-old actor and a comedy trio called Please Don’t Destroy.

In the bit, three passersby try to convince Chalamet’s character (a musician) not to jump off the ledge of a building. The trio promises to support the musician’s music on social media until learning his band name is called Hamas.

“Dude, I’m not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram!” shouts one of the three men on the ground.

The full skit can be found below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

After the skit aired, people on social media were calling out SNL, asking why they’d make a Hamas punchline following the October attacks on Israel, which has resulted in thousands of deaths.

Users on X have been calling out both the show and Chalamet, calling the jab unjustified, and referring to the incident as the “worst skit of all time.”

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop