A total of 234 Canadians, permanent residents, and eligible family members crossed into Egypt, according to an update from Global Affairs Canada (GAC) on Sunday.

“The Rafah border crossing reopened to foreign nationals on November 12,” reads the statement. “Today, as of 1:30 pm Eastern Standard Time, 234 Canadians, permanent residents and eligible family members crossed into Egypt.”

This is in addition to the 107 people who’ve already crossed the Rafah border to safety in Egypt in the past few days. As they wait to return home, the Canadian embassy in Cairo is providing them with some basic necessities, food, accommodations, and consular assistance.

“The Government of Egypt will allow those who cross into Egypt from Gaza to stay in the country for a maximum of 72 hours (3 days),” stated GAC.

GAC has confirmed the deaths of six Canadian citizens, as well as one with deep connections to Canada. Two Canadians are also reported missing.

“There are currently 5,729 Canadians registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in Israel, 449 Canadians registered in the West Bank and Gaza and 18,069 in Lebanon,” reads the statement. “Canadians in the affected region are encouraged to register to receive up-to-date information.”