If you’ve bought tickets to a show or concert via Ticketmaster recently, you may be involved in a data security incident involving your personal and payment card information.

In an email to customers on Monday, the ticket sales and distribution company said it recently discovered that an “unauthorized third party obtained information from a cloud database hosted by a third-party data services provider.”

Upon further investigation, Ticketmaster said the breach took place between April 2, 2024, and May 18, 2024.

The database contained “limited personal information” of some customers who purchased tickets to events in North America.

“On May 23, 2024, we determined that some of your personal information may have been affected by the incident,” reads a copy of the email notice.

The company said that the third party may have obtained some personal information, including names, basic contact information, and payment card information, including encrypted credit or debit card numbers and expiration dates.

It noted that it has been investigating the incident with the help of experts and has also been cooperating with US federal law enforcement authorities.

Ticketmaster added it is also taking technical precautions to rotate passwords for all accounts associated with the affected cloud database, review access permissions, and increase alerting mechanisms.

If you are a customer impacted by the breach, Ticketmaster recommends you monitor your accounts and account statements.

It is also offering customers free identity monitoring via TransUnion of Canada, which will scan for personal data on the dark web and provide alerts for one year. Customers can sign up using this link.

The company noted that Ticketmaster accounts were not impacted by this incident but it recommends being “mindful of phishing attempts such as emails from unknown senders or those that contain unusual content, such as links or attachments, or being asked to provide personal information over the phone.”

For more information about the incident, you can visit Ticketmaster’s information page here.