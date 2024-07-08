Canadian doctors using AI to help diagnose patients

From blood tests to image analysis, AI is making it easier to diagnose diseases.

What happened: Using AI to spot patterns across thousands of cancer cell images, researchers at the University of British Columbia have identified a high-risk form of endometrial cancer that would otherwise go unrecognized, according to Nature.

Why it matters: In treating diseases, timing is everything. Because AI algorithms can analyze massive amounts of data quickly, they can spot warning signs more easily than humans can. Earlier treatment can save lives and lead to less invasive treatments as well.

One tool tested in the UK analyzed over 10,000 mammograms and detected tiny tumours that would be invisible to the human eye, leading to earlier diagnosis.

In another recent case, researchers found that AI, paired with a specific blood test, could diagnose Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before a symptom appears.

Big picture: From helping with diagnosis to analyzing medical records to filling out laborious paperwork, AI can also free up doctors to see more patients. With 6 million Canadians currently without a physician, that extra capacity could make a big difference.

