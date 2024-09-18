A group of siblings in Alberta accomplished what they had always hoped for, winning a big prize on a recent Lotto Max draw.

Calgary resident Theresa Lowe and her siblings won $1 million on the August 16 Lotto Max draw, with the siblings – Eliza Poon, Christina Louie, and Joseph Wong being left stunned when they discovered what they had won.

“I checked the subscription and texted everyone, ‘I think we won,’” Lowe told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “We all checked and double-checked; we wanted to make sure we weren’t just seeing things.”

“We had a hard time believing we actually won until we got a call from the lottery office confirming our win,” she continued. “And even after that, we were still in disbelief.”

Subscription players receive a courtesy phone call if they win a major prize.

Lowe said she and her siblings have played the lottery together for the last 10 years and have been subscribers for seven. Winning together, she said, makes the win feel even sweeter.

“We started off going to the store to buy tickets and then we switched to Subscription Spot because it’s a lot easier and we never miss a draw!”

She added that they play together and each plays separately as well and that it’s “nice to be able to call and joke around about winning the lottery.”

“Together, we always hoped to win, but we didn’t expect it,” she continued. “The reality of it really does feel just like a dream!”

Check your tickets if you live in Alberta– two residents just won $1 million each on last night’s Lotto Max draw.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.