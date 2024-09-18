Two Lotto Max tickets sold in Alberta netted some BIG cash

Although no one in Alberta won the whopping $80 million Lotto Max prize last night, two people did walk away with some life-changing winnings.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says that two tickets purchased somewhere in Alberta (outside of Calgary and Edmonton) won $1 million worth of Maxmillions prizes on last night’s September 17 Lotto Max draw!

The Maxmillions-winning numbers were (exact match only):

2, 14, 20, 21, 28, 31 and 42

8, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 39

Winners have one year to claim their prize and can start their claim by contacting Player Care at 1-800-665-3313.

When it came to the record-breaking $80 million prize that was up for grabs last night, two winners in two different provinces nabbed the jackpot.

