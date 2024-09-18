NewsLottery

Two Lotto Max tickets sold in Alberta netted some BIG cash

Sep 18 2024, 3:57 pm
Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Although no one in Alberta won the whopping $80 million Lotto Max prize last night, two people did walk away with some life-changing winnings.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says that two tickets purchased somewhere in Alberta (outside of Calgary and Edmonton) won $1 million worth of Maxmillions prizes on last night’s September 17 Lotto Max draw!

The Maxmillions-winning numbers were (exact match only):

  • 2, 14, 20, 21, 28, 31 and 42
  • 8, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 39

Winners have one year to claim their prize and can start their claim by contacting Player Care at 1-800-665-3313.

When it came to the record-breaking $80 million prize that was up for grabs last night, two winners in two different provinces nabbed the jackpot.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

ADVERTISEMENT

