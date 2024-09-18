Two people beat the most unlikely odds to win the biggest jackpot in Canadian lottery history.

The draw was on Tuesday, September 17, and all eyes were on the historic $80 million Lotto Max jackpot. The winning numbers were 02, 04, 11, 16, 25, 29, 47, and bonus 34.

After they matched the seven winning numbers, two Canadians in two different provinces will wake up to the shocking news that they’re now multimillionaires.

“This morning, there are two winning tickets for that jackpot — one sold somewhere in Grey County in Ontario, and one sold in Quebec,” states OLG. “Each ticket is worth a life-changing $40 million!”

The wins don’t end there.

Three Canadians will split the second prize after they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. The winning tickets were sold in Western Canada, Coquitlam, BC, and Peterborough County, Ontario. Each one will soon be taking home a cheque for $293,334.10.

Eighteen Maxmillions prizes were up for grabs, and 12 of them were won last night, with some lottery players splitting the $1 million prize. According to PlayNow, the winning tickets were sold in BC, Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.

In BC, no one won the $500,000 Lotto Max Extra prize; however, someone did win the $1 million Encore prize in Ontario.

Before the $80 million super prize, the most recent Lotto Max jackpot winners were Jennifer Stuart-Flynn and Kyle Murray from Iroquois Falls, Ontario. The couple discovered their $70 million win just days after welcoming a new baby.

“I realize that my kids are going to have a way different life than I had growing up, and that’s the part that makes me most emotional,” said Stuart-Flynn. “It’s because my kids are set, and they will never have to wonder about anything.”

Read their full story here.

Hoping to try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw? The next one is set for Friday, September 20, and the top prize has now reset to $22 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.