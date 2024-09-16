Canadian lottery winner aims to share $1M prize with family

A lottery winner in Alberta says she is planning to share the wealth with her family after netting a cool $1,000,000 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.

Calgary resident Josephine Leduc won on the July 17 Gold Ball draw, and when she first checked her ticket, she thought she won $1,000.

“I checked the ticket again and thought it was $10,000,” she told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

“My husband told me to count the zeroes,” she laughed. “Unbelievable! It’s just unbelievable!”

Leduc said she has a couple of ideas for her winnings, starting with putting money away for their family.

“We’re going to put aside some money for our child,” she stated. “And share some of the money with our family.”

On top of those aspirations, Leduc added she’ll look at investing and maybe some travelling, too.

Leduc picked up her $7 ticket at Shell Brooks, located at 550 Cassils Road West in Brooks. She won the million-dollar guaranteed prize on the July 17 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw – 20760509-01, a white ball.

