There's a whopping $80 million in total prizes to be won in tonight's lottery draw

What would you do with a $70 million lottery prize? Go on vacation? Buy a bigger house? Invest?

Now that the prize pool has reached $80 million, you might want to review your options.

A highly anticipated Lotto Max draw is set to take place tonight. In addition to the life-changing $70 million, there are also 10 Maxmillions prizes to be won, each worth $1 million.

“With tonight’s $70 million Lotto Max draw and 10 $1 million Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, you can start dreaming about the sun on your back and sand between your toes,” states a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). “The perfect getaway to cure the winter blahs!”

The last time someone won a $70 million Lotto Max prize was on January 16, when Brian Hoover bought a lottery ticket at an Ace Hardware in Beaverlodge, Alberta.

Hoover’s wife passed away before they could realize this dream together.

“This is bittersweet for me,” Hoover shared at his prize claim interview. “We always talked about what we would do if we won the lottery. I’m determined to bring some of those ideas to life in her memory.”

He plans to give back to his community by naming a park after his wife and sponsoring programs at local schools.

“These are all such fresh thoughts,” he said. “I want to make sure I do good things. Using this money and investing in her memory is a way to share this win with her.”

With files from Allison Stephen.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.