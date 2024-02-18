Return-to-office mandate triggers fury among remote workers

One remote worker’s tweets recounting the story of being forced back into the office proves that the return-to-office war isn’t quite over yet.

Jauwn @Jauwnio is a YouTuber and US-based employee hired as a remote worker. In a now-viral tweet with over 35 million views, he stated that after being hired to work remotely several years ago, his company announced that employees would need to return to the office.

My entire team is fully remote, and the nearest office to me is an hour and a half drive. This didn’t make sense to me. — Jauwn (@Jauwnio) February 16, 2024

He continued that the company determined which employees were required to return to the office based on a circle drawn around each of their ten offices. Jauwn explained that because of the labour laws in his state, there’s nothing he can do legally despite being hired as a remote worker.

“My new apartment is right on the edge of one circle, meaning I must now go into the office,” he said. Additionally, employees weren’t allowed to relocate outside that area “without company approval.”

Except now, these clients will be complaining they can’t hear you ’cause Chatty Kathy one desk over is on the phone getting a quote for a new roof. This is obviously much better than the current state, where we can work comfortably from our own desk in our own home. — Jauwn (@Jauwnio) February 16, 2024

For Jauwn, that would mean a three-hour commute and no longer having time for his hobbies. He said he emailed HR, stating, “Please let me know when my last day will be so I can inform my team.” His message was ignored, but he discovered that his “‘angry email’ to HR made its way all the way up the chain.”

“Entire offices refused to come back to work,” he said. “EU-based staff who were contractually obligated to permanently work from home are threatening to sue for breach of contract.”

In the end, no one was fired, and the company backtracked.

There is no moral of this story; I simply wanted to share a recent experience and offer a word of encouragement to any other remote workers who are going through a similar situation. Not everyone has the safety cushion I have to be able to push back against these rules. — Jauwn (@Jauwnio) February 16, 2024

His advice for people whose jobs can be done remotely:

But for those of us who can push back, I recommend doing so. Employers have been taking advantage of workers forever, but remote work is truly the great equalizer. Employee satisfaction increases, company spending goes down, and clients are happier. — Jauwn (@Jauwnio) February 16, 2024

One user suggested that employees are being forced back to the office so managers can see them working.

The funniest part is that I am the manager. My entire team is located in different states or countries than me. — Jauwn (@Jauwnio) February 16, 2024

Yeah, commuting 1 1/2 – 2 hours for “team-building” and “collaborating” 🧐 seems to be companies favorite tagline — Rachelle Bogart (@only_anightmare) February 16, 2024

This thread is so true- WHY, in 2024, do employers need to witness you working? Why can’t they judge you on output and results? Because they need scapegoats. Because they don’t trust you. Because you don’t matter. Because they want control. https://t.co/4dZz0iHKSh — Kate 🐻 (@Lady_Bear_26) February 16, 2024

The CEOs of the world are convinced their personal bonuses and the bottom line will be devastated by the fact that some office worker working from home might go pick up his kids from school or make a nutritious lunch for themselves. RTO is about power, hierarchy and surveillance. https://t.co/1PRxkhLniD — Aparna Nair (@DisabilityStor1) February 16, 2024

This guy can’t understand why management is ending working from home because he thinks his value to the superstructure is whatever horseshit KPIs his team ‘produces’ The point of your job is making you suffer. This can be better achieved by putting you under fluorescent lights https://t.co/GsfmyCOhxg — Mickey Lynch (@MickLynchWriter) February 16, 2024

But not everyone is on board with remote work.

I disagree. I’ve built a network with clients and coworkers virtually just the same. We chat on the phone, we add eachother on LinkedIn. I don’t need to shake your hand to know you do good work; I see the results just fine — Jauwn (@Jauwnio) February 16, 2024

Entire thread is a grown man whining about not being able to work from home. This world is cooked. https://t.co/b4w0Uo0Hwr — VictimWembanyama (@MarcCordova10) February 16, 2024

