"The Bachelor" blurred the Canadian flag and we think we know why

The Bachelor premiered its 28th season on Monday, and a moment on the reality TV show has gone viral on X in Canada, but not for what you might think.

It wasn’t a particularly explosive, dramatic, or sexy moment, but was instead a confusing one for Canadian viewers.

The contestants did the classic limousine entrance and introduced themselves to the bachelor, 28-year-old Joey Graziadei.

Maria Georgas, who hails from Kleinburg, Ontario, decided to gift Graziadei a piece of her home — the Canadian flag.

But for some weird reason, the flag was blurred on TV. Viewers shared their puzzled reactions on social media.

Why is The Bachelor blurring out the Canadian flag? pic.twitter.com/cD9F4TKLiI — Connor O’Brien (@connorobrienNH) January 23, 2024

WHY DID THE BACHELOR CENSOR THE CANADIAN FLAG THATS MAPLE LEAFPHOBIC — ab🌷 (@_colazione) January 23, 2024

Is the Canadian flag…banned from being aired on TV? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yg4mKLj6ui — claytons giant blue coat (@BachYouLater) January 23, 2024

And of course, people couldn’t pass on making a meme of the incident.

I never figured the next Canadian- United States war would begin with the Bachelor blurring out the Canadian flag, but here we are. #TheBachelor #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/WhzSugDMWz — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) January 23, 2024

Spotting the Canadian Flag that was blurred out on The Bachelor for some reason 🇨🇦 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/tT99CVdN01 — Chris (@cBell021) January 23, 2024

So why exactly was the Canadian flag blurred on The Bachelor?

Daily Hive reached out to its network ABC, but has not yet received any answers.

The reason could possibly be that the Canadian flag is trademark protected by the federal government.

According to its site, the national flag of Canada and the stylized 11-point maple leaf is “protected by the Trade-marks Act against unauthorized use for commercial purposes.”

However, you can request to use the flag and the maple leaf symbol over email. I guess The Bachelor didn’t get permission in time for air.

Either way, one viewer thinks the blurring of the Canadian flag is nothing compared to show’s expected drama.