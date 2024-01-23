"Oh sh*t": Videos show fire truck spinning out of control due to icy winter weather

Shocking videos emerged on Monday morning showing a fire truck spinning and sliding wildly on an icy road.

The incident occurred in a suburb in Missouri, where FOX 2 reports that freezing rain overnight caused dangerous driving conditions in southern parts of the state.

Videos shot by locals showed a fire truck losing control and spinning around on the slippery ground. The truck then slammed into a parked blue car, likely stopping it from hitting a nearby house. It then slides to a stop between two houses.

Watch the videos below:

The roads in the St. Louis-region are BAD. Here’s a view from Imperial, MO this morning courtesy of Joe Lawson. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/dksFOpfE0p — Brian Munoz (@brianmmunoz) January 22, 2024

Here’s another view of the slide. https://t.co/yW2hkCRQO3 — Brian Munoz (@brianmmunoz) January 22, 2024

“Oh sh*t! Oh, sh*t!” screamed one horrified bystander as they watched the green truck slide like a toy vehicle across the road.

The fire truck was there because area resident Katelynn Voisey had called emergency services after someone had hit her car that morning.

“We woke up this morning to a loud crash,” she recalled. “The blue car had hit the back of my car. Within about 15 minutes of calling for 911 — because the car was lodged on top of a fire hydrant and the electrical box — so they came out pretty quickly.”

But Voisey said that the moment she saw the fire truck start to slide, she told the people nearby to “come to the porch to safety.”

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Rock Community Fire Chief Kevin Wingbermuehle said the truck lost traction as it crested a hill. He credited the driver for the way he handled the situation.

“When they lost control, the driver quickly reacted and tried through his capabilities to alleviate as much of the situation as he could,” said Wingbermuehle. “And with his quick reaction, he was able to get the front end of the truck off the roadway, which unfortunately caused a spin but ultimately prevented any substantial injuries to firefighters and residents.”