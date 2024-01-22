The not-so-Good Stuff: Scammers are picking on Canadian TV hosts

Mary Berg is many things — MasterChef Canada winner, beloved celebrity chef, host of CTV’s The Good Stuff — but now she can add “unwilling star of a crypto scam” to her resume.

What happened: All month, X users have been bombarded with ads about a fake scandal involving Berg. There are a few different versions: Some show Berg crying, while others use edited photos of her in a courtroom or handcuffs. All of them appear with a fake CTV News headline alluding to “on-air comments” ending Berg’s career.

The ads link to the same CTV News lookalike website. It features a fake interview/argument between Berg and Breakfast Television host Sid Seixeiro that devolves into a pitch for a crypto platform (which we should make clear is definitely not legitimate).

Berg hasn’t commented on the fake ads, but a post acknowledging them has been pinned to The Good Stuff’s X account since January 5.

Yesterday, scammers expanded their scope to include CTV News anchor Sandie Rinaldo, directing users to a nearly identical site where Seixeiro is swapped with The Social host Melissa Grelo.

You might also like: People are once again getting spammed by bizarre fake ads involving CTV host Mary Berg

Telecom complaints are growing in Canada and Rogers has the most of all

A dystopian vulnerability: IMF predicts AI could take over 40% of jobs worldwide

Why it matters: The ongoing stream of ads exemplifies the state of moderation on X. Even though the ads have become a weeks-long joke among Canadian users, and CTV parent company Bell Media is actively reporting them, only a few of the dozens of accounts pushing them have been suspended.

X’s content moderation team has been “radically diminished” in massive layoffs since Elon Musk bought the company, and its head of trust and safety left in June.

Many large advertisers have left X, but they’ve been replaced by smaller accounts, including ones pushing clickbait and misleading claims, if not outright scams.

Zoom out: It’s still unclear why the scammers are targeting Canadians. But the vibe of these ads is similar to the “chumbox” of links on some news sites, where headlines about a celebrity scandal appear between weight loss tricks and things doctors don’t want you to know. Daytime TV hosts are frequently exploited for their squeaky-clean images (which make a scandal more surprising) and their popularity with older people (who tend to be more frequent scam targets).

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.