H&M apologizes, removes ad accused of sexualizing school children

Irish Mae Silvestre
Jan 22 2024, 7:54 pm
ValeStock/Shutterstock | @MelTankardReist/X

Swedish fast fashion retailer H&M has found itself in hot water for an ad accused of sexualizing school children.

The online ad launched in Australia featured two young girls onboard a pink school bus. The pair are dressed in matching grey pleated pinafores and looking over their shoulders.

“Make those heads turn in H&M’s Back to School fashion,” reads the ad.

The campaign has drawn fierce criticism online, with many pointing out that the ad objectifies and sexualizes underage girls.

In a post on X, Australian writer Melinda Tankard Reist asked, “Why would you want to fuel the idea that little girls should draw attention to their looks, bodies and ‘style’?”

Another X user stated that it’s “deeper than just turning heads.”

H&M’s customer service account replied, stating that it’s “deeply sorry for the offence” caused by the campaign.

Similarly, in 2022, luxury fashion brand Balenciaga came under fire for a controversial ad campaign that featured children.

The brand had people fuming due to an ad campaign that featured photos of children holding teddy bears that seemed to be dressed in S&M and bondage gear.

H&M isn’t the only fast fashion brand that’s had to deal with backlash recently.

In December, Zara found itself in the eye of a social media storm after sharing photos of an ad campaign that many stated looked similar to images from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

