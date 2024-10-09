Travelling this Thanksgiving long weekend? Here's how to save yourself time and hassle

With Canadians gearing up to travel this Thanksgiving long weekend, airports and border crossings will be a lot busier than usual.

In a Skyscanner survey of 2,000 Canadian travellers, 40% of respondents said they plan to make the most of the holiday by going on a quick getaway or visiting family. For those with upcoming travel plans, 54% said they plan to hit the road, 37% said they’re travelling by plane, and 6% will make the trip by train.

If the thought of long lines is already filling you with dread, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has shared some tips to hopefully make your journey a little smoother.

“The CBSA is dedicated to planning and preparing for peak periods, including long weekends and summer months,” states the CBSA. “We monitor traveller volumes and take measures to minimize border wait times at land ports of entry and at international airports without compromising safety and security.”

Here are some handy tips to keep in mind when planning your trip.

Check border wait times

If you plan to drive across the border, you know you’re in for a long wait. But you can skip the long queues by checking the border wait times here ahead of time.

For shorter wait times and less traffic, consider alternative ports of entry or head out early — mornings are the best time to avoid the long lines. Also, check the port of entry’s hours of operation.

Save yourself time if you’re flying into Canada

Skip the hassle of filling out forms upon arriving. The Advance Declaration option lets you make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours before you arrive in Canada at participating airports. You can learn more about it here.

Get your documents ready

Save yourself the hassle and have all your travel documents ready to avoid delays.

Be prepared to declare your items

Make sure to declare the items that you’re bringing with you.

“If arriving by land, you are responsible for everything inside your vehicle,” states the CBSA.

If you’re returning after 24 hours, you can bring back tax- and duty-free goods valued at $200 and goods valued at $800 after 48 hours.

It’s important to note that there are restrictions on bringing poultry from the USA to Canada, and unfortunately, that includes homemade food or any leftovers that contain poultry. You can read more about it here.

And if you’re travelling in and out of the country with prescription medicine that contains controlled substances, you must declare the medication when you arrive in Canada.

Be ready when travelling with children

If you’re travelling with a minor, having copies of any legal custody documents, such as custody rights, is important. You must also be in the same vehicle as the minor. Check here for more information.

Have documents ready when travelling with pets

Why should your pet miss out on all the fun? If you’re taking your pet with you this Thanksgiving long weekend, review the requirements before travelling.

Documentation requirements for dogs travelling from Canada to the US were updated on August 1, 2024, so make sure you’re caught up.