"Risk of crash or injury": Honda Canada recalls hundreds of thousands of vehicles

Honda Canada has announced a massive recall affecting some of its popular models due to a defective part in the steering gearbox.

On October 9, the car manufacturer announced that it’s recalling around 239,000 Honda and Acura vehicles in Canada and 1.7 million in the US. The company explained that the steering issue can cause “increased steering effort and difficulty that can increase risk of a crash or injury.”

Honda Canada explained that environmental heat and moisture exposure can cause improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheels to swell, which can reduce the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear.

The worm gear spring reload had also been “set improperly high” in the recalled vehicles, increasing the sliding force between both components. When that happens, it can cause “sticky” steering, making it difficult for drivers to steer the vehicle.

How to check if your vehicle is affected

According to Honda Canada, it’s mailing registered owners to ask them to take their vehicles to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer. The dealer will add grease and replace the worm gear spring to fix the issue. The repair will be done free of charge.

To check if your vehicle is included in the recall, go to Honda Canada’s recall website and enter your Vehicle Information Number (VIN). Your VIN can be found on a label near the latch on the driver’s side door, at the bottom of the windshield on the driver’s side, and on your owner’s permit.

Below are the vehicles that are part of the steering gearbox recall:

2022-2025 Honda

2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback

2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R

2023-2025 Honda CR-V

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2023-2025 Honda HR-V

2023-2025 Acura Integra

2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

Honda Canada recalled 67,000 vehicles in February due to possible issues with front passenger airbag sensors.

If a crash occurred, the front passenger frontal and knee airbags could deploy accidentally if an infant or child was in that seat, increasing the risk of injury.