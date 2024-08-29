Mid-week wins: Canadian lottery player just woke up $50 million richer

Several Canadian lottery players have lots to celebrate heading into the Labour Day weekend.

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw was successful in more ways than one.

The Gold Ball was finally drawn after nine tries, blessing a lottery player from Quebec with the staggering $50 million jackpot.

If you’re from Quebec and your ticket has the winning numbers 76249451-01, follow our guide on what you should actually do when you win the lottery.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw prize were 04, 20, 29, 40, 41, 48, and the bonus number 47.

A lucky player from Saskatchewan matched six of the numbers to nab the $5 million top prize.

Three players — one from Campbell River, BC, and two from Ontario — split the second prize, getting $101,904.60 each after matching five out of the six winning numbers, including the bonus.

The wins don’t stop there.

A lottery player in Kamloops, BC, is taking home $500,000 after matching all four winning numbers (10, 20, 34, 55) for the Classic Draw Extra prize.

If the odds weren’t in your favour this time, you’ll have another chance in Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw. It’ll have $10 million up for grabs.

There’s also the Lotto Max draw on Friday with a jackpot of $55 million and four Maxmillions.

Imagine owning your very own island retreat. 🏝️💭 If you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $55 MILLION + est. 4 MAXMILLIONS, what would you name your private paradise? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/5k5oDtyWPA — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) August 28, 2024

You could end up like this federal government worker who’ll enjoy an early retirement after his $5 million Lotto 6/49 win.

This lottery player from BC is also celebrating a stable retirement after winning $1 million from a Lotto Max draw.

Shelagh Clegg of Delta, BC, was left stunned after discovering that she won $1 million from the August 20, 2024, Lotto Max draw

“I was at home, and I was in disbelief,” Clegg shared of the moment she learned she won. “I had to count all the zeroes.

