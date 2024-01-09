NewsCanadaWorld NewsCanada

Pope Francis draws ire for calling surrogacy "despicable," demanding global ban on it

Jan 9 2024, 5:28 pm
Riccardo De Luca - Update/Shutterstock

Pope Francis has called for a universal ban on the practice of surrogacy and deemed it the “commercialization” of pregnancy in a new address.

Surrogacy is “the practice by which a woman (called a surrogate mother) becomes pregnant and gives birth to a baby in order to give it to someone who cannot have children,” per Merriam-Webster.

According to AP, the Pope was delivering a foreign policy address on Monday when he made the inflammatory remarks.

“I consider despicable the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother’s material needs,” commented the Pope.

He dubbed the practice one of many issues posing “threats to peace and human dignity,” adding that an unborn baby should not be “suppressed or turned into an object of trafficking.”

The religious leader said a child can never be the basis of a “commercial contract.”

Anti-surrogacy activist Olivia Maurel shared a letter she wrote to the Pope a few weeks before he commented on surrogacy. It is unclear if the letter influenced the Pope to make the Monday statement.

“Surrogacy is a multi-billion-dollar global market that is spreading at an alarming rate throughout the world, particularly in countries where the Christian religion has a strong presence,” wrote Maurel, who was born from surrogacy herself. “I’d like to bring you the voice of all the children born, like me, of surrogacy, who are unable to express the violation of their rights that they have suffered.”

“Today, I turn to you because your word carries weight; it’s not just another opinion,” she added.

Fertility doctor Pietro Bortoletto wrote on X that he suspects the Pope has “never met the countless couples who build their families via the use of a gestational carrier” and highlighted the importance of surrogate parents to same-sex couples.

“My same-sex couples, oncofertility patients, and patients with Mullerian anomalies would like a word.”

Several women’s rights organizations have also spoken against the Pope’s comments.

The Virginia National Organization for Women called the statement “patriarchy at its finest.”

Parents of children born via surrogacy and their allies also shared their experiences and thoughts.

“I had seven miscarriages. My sister carried [a pregnancy] for us, and it was one of the most beautiful things,” said Ebeth Marshall on X, sharing a photo of her child. “I will forever [be] grateful for my sister.”

This comes just weeks after the Pope approved for Catholic priests to “bless” same-sex couples and couples in “irregular situations.”

The decision was announced in a Vatican bulletin on December 18 and drew mixed attention, with some lauding the action and others pointing out that it didn’t carry weight liturgically.

“This Declaration remains firm on the traditional doctrine of the Church about marriage, not allowing any type of liturgical rite or blessing similar to a liturgical rite that can create confusion,” the Vatican’s bulletin reads.

The blessing is not official and cannot be part of a civil union or wedding, as the Church still views marriage as a sacrament between a man and a woman.

