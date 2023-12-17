NewsMovies & TVCuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Internet divided over news that "Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik has been fired

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Dec 17 2023, 7:04 pm
Internet divided over news that "Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik has been fired
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock | Jeopardy!/YouTube | @missmayim/Instagram

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik announced on social media that she’ll no longer be hosting the show’s syndicated version.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” she stated. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”

She expressed her gratitude for everyone who supported her during her time on the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

The Sony-produced show confirmed the news and stated that co-host Ken Jennings will continue to host the show solo “to maintain continuity for our viewers.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

However, the decision doesn’t mean the end of Bialik’s appearance on the show — the post stated that the company hopes “to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Reaction to the news has been mixed, with commenters on X pointing out that Bialik has been vocal about her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Others stated that they simply weren’t fans of Bialik.

However, one X user speculated that Bialik was likely fired because she walked off the show’s set in May in solidarity with striking writers.

Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

And while several commenters stated that no one comes close to former host Canadian-American host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020, Bialik was still a good host.

One former guest expressed his gratitude towards Bialik for being a great host.

Who’s your favourite Jeopardy! host? Let us know in the comments.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop