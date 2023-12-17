Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik announced on social media that she’ll no longer be hosting the show’s syndicated version.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” she stated. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”

She expressed her gratitude for everyone who supported her during her time on the show.

The Sony-produced show confirmed the news and stated that co-host Ken Jennings will continue to host the show solo “to maintain continuity for our viewers.”

However, the decision doesn’t mean the end of Bialik’s appearance on the show — the post stated that the company hopes “to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

Reaction to the news has been mixed, with commenters on X pointing out that Bialik has been vocal about her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

mayim bialik has been actively working with noa tishby who has been posting incredibly islamophobic content on her own, but together they created this video pushing a false narrative about the free palestine movement and claiming to promote it is antisemitism https://t.co/FCWYEqZs4E pic.twitter.com/1nJtQAmkre — jules 🍉 (@julesandthevibe) December 16, 2023

Others stated that they simply weren’t fans of Bialik.

All I know is Alex Trebek named two possible successors: Ken Jennings and Laura Coates. Mayim Bialik was never that girl. https://t.co/4NATywLlzC — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) December 16, 2023

However, one X user speculated that Bialik was likely fired because she walked off the show’s set in May in solidarity with striking writers.

people celebrating in the quotes I regret to inform you that this is not a jeopardy W but rather they lashing out at bialik for not hosting during the WGA strike in support of jeopardy’s staff https://t.co/KCAAZZabxJ — duke /அனிருத்🫀 (@dvkerose) December 16, 2023

And while several commenters stated that no one comes close to former host Canadian-American host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020, Bialik was still a good host.

Was kind of hoping Mayim (@missmayim) would have had the gig, but Ken has definitely proven himself since his first appearance on Jeopardy! that he’s more than qualified to be Alex’s replacement – but will never be able to “fill his shoes”. No one could. She’s been awesome! — Just Dave… for now. (@JustDaveForNow) December 16, 2023

One former guest expressed his gratitude towards Bialik for being a great host.

Mayim ran the game I played (and those that I got to watch in studio) smoothly and was part of a crew that made what could’ve been an anxiety attack day one of the best experiences of my life. Just wanted to add that. https://t.co/xC8TPMhe5Y — Zach Gozlan (@ZachGozlan) December 16, 2023

