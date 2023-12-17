Internet divided over news that "Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik has been fired
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik announced on social media that she’ll no longer be hosting the show’s syndicated version.
“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” she stated. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”
She expressed her gratitude for everyone who supported her during her time on the show.
View this post on Instagram
The Sony-produced show confirmed the news and stated that co-host Ken Jennings will continue to host the show solo “to maintain continuity for our viewers.”
View this post on Instagram
However, the decision doesn’t mean the end of Bialik’s appearance on the show — the post stated that the company hopes “to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”
View this post on Instagram
Reaction to the news has been mixed, with commenters on X pointing out that Bialik has been vocal about her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.
mayim bialik has been actively working with noa tishby who has been posting incredibly islamophobic content on her own, but together they created this video pushing a false narrative about the free palestine movement and claiming to promote it is antisemitism https://t.co/FCWYEqZs4E pic.twitter.com/1nJtQAmkre
— jules 🍉 (@julesandthevibe) December 16, 2023
Good riddance! https://t.co/kuL1VyUdMH pic.twitter.com/VzLNTQrmBf
— मयंक🌙⛱️ (@sweet_nothing02) December 16, 2023
Others stated that they simply weren’t fans of Bialik.
All I know is Alex Trebek named two possible successors: Ken Jennings and Laura Coates. Mayim Bialik was never that girl. https://t.co/4NATywLlzC
— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) December 16, 2023
However, one X user speculated that Bialik was likely fired because she walked off the show’s set in May in solidarity with striking writers.
people celebrating in the quotes I regret to inform you that this is not a jeopardy W but rather they lashing out at bialik for not hosting during the WGA strike in support of jeopardy’s staff https://t.co/KCAAZZabxJ
— duke /அனிருத்🫀 (@dvkerose) December 16, 2023
And while several commenters stated that no one comes close to former host Canadian-American host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020, Bialik was still a good host.
Was kind of hoping Mayim (@missmayim) would have had the gig, but Ken has definitely proven himself since his first appearance on Jeopardy! that he’s more than qualified to be Alex’s replacement – but will never be able to “fill his shoes”. No one could. She’s been awesome!
— Just Dave… for now. (@JustDaveForNow) December 16, 2023
One former guest expressed his gratitude towards Bialik for being a great host.
Mayim ran the game I played (and those that I got to watch in studio) smoothly and was part of a crew that made what could’ve been an anxiety attack day one of the best experiences of my life.
Just wanted to add that. https://t.co/xC8TPMhe5Y
— Zach Gozlan (@ZachGozlan) December 16, 2023
Who’s your favourite Jeopardy! host? Let us know in the comments.