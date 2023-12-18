"Y'all doing okay?" Airline shares the weirdest items passengers have checked

Imagine waiting for your luggage after a flight and seeing a sandwich sail past you in baggage claim. One airline has shared all the strange things flyers have checked in.

In a recent Facebook post, Texas-based low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines shared photos of all the random and downright strange things people have decided were worth their check-in privileges.

“We know it’s great that bags fly free* but we’ve been seeing some weird stuff checked lately… y’all doing okay?” reads the post. Of course, the airline added a tiny disclaimer that weight and size limits still apply regardless of the item. (You can check the airline’s checked baggage policies here.)

The first image that the company shared was a pretty standard bag, except for the words “emotional baggage” emblazoned across the front. Let’s hope the baggage handlers were slightly more gentle with this one.

“Well, at least they are aware that they carry a lot of emotional baggage! Lol,” wrote one commenter, to which Southwest Airlines replied, “We’re always here to help!”

The next item is pretty standard but not one you’d typically see with a big luggage tag.

The banana-loving Phoenix-bound passenger seemed to want a little snack but didn’t want the hassle of bringing it onboard as a carry-on.

“Just another Tuesday with our baggage handlers!” stated Southwest Airlines.

And although they might have seen it all, the next item probably raised a few eyebrows.

Someone thought it was a good idea to check a stick. Nothing special, just a stick.

But one commenter begs to differ.

“That’s a great stick,” someone observed. “100% worth it.”

In keeping with the theme of edible checked items, one passenger travelling from San Jose, California, to Nashville International Airport couldn’t bear to part with a beloved sandwich.

“Makes sense,” stated one eagle-eyed commenter. “San Jose Vietnamese sandwich [is a] rare kind in Nashville.”

Some people really are that passionate about their sandwiches.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve seen on a baggage conveyor belt at the airport? Let us know in the comments!