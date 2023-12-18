Canada to require all new cars to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035

The end of the road for gas-powered vehicles in Canada is fast approaching.

What happened: The Canadian government will require that all new cars sold are zero-emission vehicles by 2035, according to a report from the Toronto Star.

The mandate is expected to come as part of a package of new regulations called the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard that will be announced tomorrow.

The rules will apply to auto manufacturers, who will have to earn a certain amount of credits by selling zero-emission vehicles and building charging infrastructure to hit the government’s targets.

You might also like: Canada says over half of new vehicle sales must be electric by 2030

Two-way charging: BC to look into how battery vehicles can power buildings

What about the rebates? BC's fast and furious electric vehicle targets questioned

Why it matters: The decision will force a dramatic acceleration in the shift to EVs, which today only account for 12% of new vehicles sold in Canada.

Not only will auto manufacturers need to retool to supply all those shiny new EVs, but a successful transition will depend on scaling a robust EV supply chain capable of delivering everything from batteries to chargers.

And speaking of chargers, Canada will need around four million more public charging ports to make widespread EV adoption feasible, according to the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association.

Zoom out: Canada’s rules are in line with EV sales mandates adopted by a number of other countries. The UK, Netherlands, and a number of large US states, including California and New York, will also require all new vehicles to be zero emission by 2035 or sooner.

In Norway, the country with the highest adoption rate of EVs, around 80% of new cars are already zero emission, and it plans to require that share to reach 100% by 2025.

Yes, but: Without generous incentives for buyers, the price of EVs — the cheapest options are still around twice as expensive as low-end gas-powered cars — could make them a difficult sell for many Canadians.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.