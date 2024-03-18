"King is back": Sidhu Moose Wala's parents welcome baby boy two years after rapper's death

The parents of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who went by the stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, have welcomed a baby boy two years after their first son’s tragic death.

Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of their second son.

The first post shows Singh holding the infant next to a photo of Wala. “Legends never die,” it reads.

“With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lap,” reads the caption of the post, translated from Punjabi. “With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and I’m thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

Singh also shared a video of his wife, Charan Kaur, with the baby boy.

Wala had moved to Canada as an international student. He studied at Humber College in Ontario and made waves in Canada as a rapper.

At 28 years old, the artist was shot dead in Punjab, India, on May 29, 2022, just one day after the state government pulled part of his security detail.

The rapper was set to tour Canada that year, but ticket sales were delayed in Vancouver over security concerns.

Soon after his passing, Drake honoured the Indian rapper, coming out on stage wearing a T-shirt that paid tribute to his life.

In an interview, Moose Wala’s father said his newborn son looks exactly like his late son and holds the same value for him.

#SidhuMooseWala father breifing to the media says “Kid is the same as Shubhdeep” . Further, he says Sidhu will hold the same place in my heart & hopes to spend the rest of life with the newly born kid. pic.twitter.com/qRgR4DzFmC — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) March 17, 2024

Fans have flooded Singh’s posts with congratulations, with many calling it a “rebirth” of the star.

Overall, fans are elated for Wala’s parents, welcoming the baby with open arms.