Ontario-based Punjabi singer shot dead days after security concerns

A famous Punjabi singer has died after they were shot in India.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a 28-year-old rapper come-politician with ties to Canada, was driving in a jeep when he was shot in Punjab, India, just one day after the state government pulled part of his security detail, the Tribune reported on Sunday, May 29.

According to the Tribune, Wala “had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa constituency and had lost his debut poll to AAP’s Dr. Vijay Singla.”

Wala was set to tour Canada this year, but ticket sales were delayed in Vancouver.

According to the Vancouver Sun, ticket sales for Wala’s Vancouver show were held up as local organizers consulted police regarding security concerns. Previously, there have been public safety concerns at Wala’s Canadian performances after incidents of a stabbing at a Surrey show and shots fired at a Calgary concert.

The hashtag #sidhumoosewala was trending on Twitter as fans and supporters reacted to the news of his death.

Numbed to hear about Sidhu Moose Wala 💔 Babaji apne charni laan 🙏 Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/ApUa794R18 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2022

The news about #sidhumoosewala’s murder doesn’t sink in. Absolutely shocked. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The incident has happened a day after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @INCIndia will not remain silent on this murder. — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 29, 2022

Chillingly, one of Wala’s latest music videos for his song THE LAST RIDE is shot in black and white, features a black hearse and themes related to death.

On Twitter, fans were quick to point out the similarities between the music video and how Wala died.

Crazy how life works sometimes Moosewala had just dropped “The Last Ride” The image featured on it is the crime scene from Tupac’s assassination Where he also was shot and killed whilst sat in the front right-hand seat of the car. pic.twitter.com/3tBv47B3tv — Crypto Singh (@CryptoMisl) May 29, 2022

One of Sidhu Moosewala’s recent songs – The Last Ride – had the lyrics: Ni ehda uthuga jawani ch Janaja mithiye (Funeral will happen in youth) — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) May 29, 2022

Speaking to SBS Punjabi in 2021, Wala opened up about his experience as an international student in Canada, where he came to study in 2016.

“We all have to go through a big transition in life when we migrate to these countries for our better future,” said Wala.