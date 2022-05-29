NewsCanadaWorld News

Ontario-based Punjabi singer shot dead days after security concerns

May 29 2022, 5:01 pm
Ontario-based Punjabi singer shot dead days after security concerns
@iSidhuMooseWala/Twitter

A famous Punjabi singer has died after they were shot in India.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a 28-year-old rapper come-politician with ties to Canada, was driving in a jeep when he was shot in Punjab, India, just one day after the state government pulled part of his security detail, the Tribune reported on Sunday, May 29.

According to the Tribune, Wala “had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa constituency and had lost his debut poll to AAP’s Dr. Vijay Singla.”

Wala was set to tour Canada this year, but ticket sales were delayed in Vancouver.

According to the Vancouver Sun, ticket sales for Wala’s Vancouver show were held up as local organizers consulted police regarding security concerns. Previously, there have been public safety concerns at Wala’s Canadian performances after incidents of a stabbing at a Surrey show and shots fired at a Calgary concert.

The hashtag #sidhumoosewala was trending on Twitter as fans and supporters reacted to the news of his death.

Chillingly, one of Wala’s latest music videos for his song THE LAST RIDE is shot in black and white, features a black hearse and themes related to death.

On Twitter, fans were quick to point out the similarities between the music video and how Wala died.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi in 2021, Wala opened up about his experience as an international student in Canada, where he came to study in 2016.

“We all have to go through a big transition in life when we migrate to these countries for our better future,” said Wala.

 

 

