One Canadian rated everything he ate on a 12-hour Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Shanghai, and the options looked pretty good.

There’s really not much to do during a long-haul flight besides watching movies, attempting to sleep in the cramped space, or eating. Canadian content creator Clement decided to focus on the latter and shared his culinary journey with viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clement (Ramen Guy) (@insta.noodls)

Besides, he is a well-known travel and food vlogger known on social media as the Ramen Guy, and currently has 3.3 million followers on TikTok.

He stated that the airline offers passengers Chinese and Western options, so for lunch, he opted for the shepherd’s pie, while his wife opted for the Chinese chicken on rice, which tasted like teriyaki chicken. Unfortunately, the chicken was a mere 5/10, while the shepherd’s pie was a little better, with a 7/10 rating from Clement. But the meal’s surprise winner was the brownie, which got an 8/10.

“This brownie was pillowy soft, moist, and not too sweet,” he said. “This was definitely the highlight of lunch.”

Six hours after take-off, the crew served tuna sandwiches with individual packets of Biscoff cookies. Perhaps not surprisingly, Clement gave the “addictive” cookie an 8.5/10, but as for the sandwich, he said, “It was definitely a mid-tuna sandwich, but it got the job done.”

Watch the video here:

Two hours before landing, the crew started serving breakfast, and, naturally, as a ramen enthusiast, Clement was excited about the breakfast option.

“I can’t believe it, but I got noodles for breakfast,” he said. “They were actually good. Love the rice vermicelli noodles.”

The pork noodles received a rating of 8.5/10, and even the Western omelette that his wife ordered received a pretty decent 7/10 rating.

Air Canada has been making an effort to improve its culinary options.

Recently, the airline announced that it has revamped its menu to include over 100 rotating seasonal meals and introduced new lines of snacks and beverages.

The upgraded program has been created alongside Air Canada’s Canada’s partners, Chef David Hawksworth, Chef Vikram Vij, and Chef Jérôme Ferrer, and heavily features homegrown Canadian products and ingredients.

It’s certainly impressive, and now we’re curious about those brownies that were worth an 8/10 rating.

With files from Charlie Hart.