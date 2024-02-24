Air Canada offering capped fares to passengers of soon-to-close Lynx Air

Air Canada has announced that it’s offering capped fares to passengers affected by the Lynx Air shutdown.

On Thursday, February 22, Lynx Air announced it would be winding down operations by Monday, February 26, at 12:01 am MT. The airline has filed for creditor protection, attributing its sudden shutdown to “financial pressures,” leaving passengers in limbo.

On the same day, WestJet announced it would assist affected passengers by capping fares and providing Lynx Air passengers a 25% discount. Now, it appears that Air Canada will be following suit.

On February 23, the airline stated that in response to the Lynx Air shutdown, it would cap fares and increase its capacity by adding over 6,000 seats in “select markets operated by Lynx Air.”

“The measures are to provide Lynx Air customers affected by the carrier’s shutdown affordable options in the Economy cabin on Air Canada flights for travel within Canada, to the US and to Cancun in Mexico so they can return home or make alternative travel arrangements for planned winter trips,” reads the release.

Routes include Toronto and Montreal to Cancun, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix, and Las Vegas between February 25 and March 19.

Passengers can purchase tickets on the Air Canada website before February 26 for travel through April 2, which covers the busy spring break and Easter holiday travel period.

Air Canada stated that it won’t be able to honour Lynx Air tickets and that with the busy winter holiday period underway, “flights are already relatively full, and the carrier’s ability to increase capacity further is limited.”