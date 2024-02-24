Getting ready to plan your next vacation? Well, it looks like “revenge travel” isn’t over yet, and Canadians are eyeing these destinations for their next trip.

In 2023, the top trending destinations were primarily located in East and Southeast Asia, with Manila, Philippines, topping the list, followed by Tokyo, Japan; Bangkok, Thailand; Lisbon, Portugal; and Mumbai, India.

And 2024 is no different.

A new report from Kayak, a travel search engine, reveals that Asian destinations continue to dominate the top ten destinations this spring, and another city has dethroned Manila’s top spot: with a 207% year-over-year increase in searches, Shanghai, China, is the year’s most famous city among Canadian travellers.

“According to data from Kayak, Asia continues to be the top trending spot for Canadians over spring break, with a 14 percent increase in flight searches since last year,” reads a statement. “And with overall airfare costing less (down 12 percent in cost!) in 2024 compared to 2023, now may be the time to take that trip.”

Out of the top ten locations, only one Canadian destination made the list. Here’s where Canadians are headed this year:

10. Las Vegas, Nevada, US

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas (@vegas)

9. Houston, Texas, US

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Houston (@visit_houston)

8. Málaga, Spain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome To Málaga (@welcometomalaga)

7. Taipei City, Taiwan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taiwan Tourism – U.S. and Canada (@taiwantourism.na)

6. Edmonton, Alberta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Edmonton (@exploreedmonton)

5. Tampa, Florida, US

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Tampa Bay (@visittampabay)

4. Incheon, South Korea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Incheon Tour (@discoverincheon.en)

3. Lima, Peru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Lima (@visitlimaofficial)

2. Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Hong Kong (@discoverhongkong)

1. Shanghai, China

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Shanghai (@timeoutshanghai)