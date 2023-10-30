Glaze 'n blaze: Seth Rogen will be a judge on a new competitive pottery show

Everyone knows Seth Rogen is big into pot. Pottery, that is.

The Vancouverite will serve as a judge and executive producer on the new series, The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down on CBC, alongside Schitt’s Creek star Jennifer Roberston, who will host the show.

Rogen — who is a talented potter in his own right —will appear as a guest judge alongside Vancouver-based artist and ceramics instructor Brendan Tang, and ceramicist Natalie Waddell.

So yes, glaze meets blaze.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is a popular British series. The Canadian version will feature 10 amateur potters taking on clever challenges as they create beautiful ceramics inspired by their own personal lives.

Each episode will consist of two creative challenges, with one ceramicist being eliminated each week by the judges.

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down will be broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem, and is slated for a Winter 2024 release.

As for Rogen, the actor, producer, writer, and director is also the co-founder of Houseplant, a lifestyle company rooted in cannabis that creates thoughtful, innovative, and well-designed products for smokers.

Rogen started creating pottery, vases, and ashtrays as a COVID-19 pandemic hobby and has since turned it into a successful lifestyle brand.