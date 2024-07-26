NewsMoneyCanada

"Fix this sh*t": Scotiabank outage leaves customers unpaid, thousands complain

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jul 26 2024, 3:05 pm
"Fix this sh*t": Scotiabank outage leaves customers unpaid, thousands complain
Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock

Thousands of Canadians have been left unpaid on payday after a “technical issue” caused a massive outage at Scotiabank.

Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, received over 5,000 reports of disruptions from the financial institution’s users on Friday morning.

scotiabank

Downdetector.com

In a statement posted to X, Scotiabank said it’s experiencing a technical issue that has prevented inbound payments like direct deposits and cheque deposits from being applied to people’s accounts.

“We are actively working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” it reads.

Those affected have expressed their frustrations online.

“Fix this sh*t already [Scotiabank]. F**k they should double everyone’s paycheque for f**ksakes,” reads one angry customer.

“Banks should be fined when they mess up… yet, they are still going to collect our fees. Of all the days of the week to f**k up,” posted another.

And in classic internet fashion, Canadians are using memes to cope with their outstanding pay cheques.

This isn’t the only nationwide outage that has happened recently. Last week, a global IT outage disrupted services around the world including banking and travel.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Money
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop