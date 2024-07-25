Some Walmart Canada employees will see their paycheques increase as the company announced it has invested $53 million to raise wages for hourly store associates.

In a release, the company said nearly 40,000 store associates saw a wage increase this year.

Walmart also highlighted additional compensation offered to its employees, including an annual incentive bonus aligned with company performance, comprehensive benefits coverage, access to 24/7 virtual care, and a deferred profit-sharing retirement plan and discounted stock purchase program.

Employees are also given a 10% discount card for groceries and general merchandise sold at Walmart stores and on walmart.ca.

Additionally, the big-box retailer said it has invested in digital handheld devices for its employees, enabling them to look up items quicker for customers. This comes after a few other in-store changes Walmart has announced.

Last month, Walmart said it is testing an “innovative technology” known as digital shelf labels (DSLs) and would be implementing the new pricing technique in 2,300 of its stores by 2026.

Earlier in July, it introduced calmer shopping hours in all of its Canadian stores to accommodate customers who have sensory sensitivities.

The company’s chief people officer, AnnMarie Mercer, said Walmart Canada is “on a journey of developing its talent, simplifying and modernizing how we work, investing in our teams, and strengthening our culture.”

If you’re looking to join the Walmart team, the good news is that they are hiring for hundreds of jobs across the country, ranging from store associates to retail operations. The company has over 400 stores in Canada.

You can check out all of Walmart Canada’s job openings here.