Do you fit the bill? Canadian employers are desperately trying to fill these 10 jobs

Indeed has unveiled a bunch of jobs for which Canadian employers are having the most trouble finding workers, and if you fit the bill, you should probably feel like a hot commodity.

Canada’s unemployment rate has been rising. Because of the tight economy, thousands of people are desperately looking for jobs, facing rejection or being ghosted by potential employers.

Employment website Indeed looked at its massive database to determine the top 10 hard-to-fill jobs in Canada, which could be a starting point for job seekers.

“While hiring appetite has softened, many companies are still actively hiring and finding it challenging to find workers,” Indeed told Daily Hive in an email.

Some jobs on the list don’t ordinarily require a degree, either. Here we go:

E-commerce Specialist

According to Indeed, e-commerce specialists help companies boost their online sales.

“If you’re interested in marketing, social media and sales, then you might consider pursuing a career as an e-commerce expert,” a blog post from the platform reads.

It further states that e-commerce experts are expected to do certain things, such as tracking analytics, optimizing market campaigns, using solid SEO strategies, managing social media, tracking new marketing trends, and maintaining store websites.

This job pays a national average of $79,000 annually, but the highest-paying jobs for this role are in Ontarian cities. In Burlington and Woodbridge, the annual figure easily crosses $100,000.

Insurance Agent

According to Indeed, an insurance agent (or insurance broker) sells a home, life, business, health, automobile, group, and other types of insurance to individuals or companies. “The primary duties of an Insurance Agent are to sell insurance policies, monitor claims, and ensure all necessary documentation has been filled out and filed prior to providing the insurance policy,” it states in a blog post.