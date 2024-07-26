NewsJobsCanada

Do you fit the bill? Canadian employers are desperately trying to fill these 10 jobs

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
Jul 26 2024, 12:00 pm
padu_foto/Shutterstock | Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko/Shutterstock

Indeed has unveiled a bunch of jobs for which Canadian employers are having the most trouble finding workers, and if you fit the bill, you should probably feel like a hot commodity.

Canada’s unemployment rate has been rising. Because of the tight economy, thousands of people are desperately looking for jobs, facing rejection or being ghosted by potential employers.

Employment website Indeed looked at its massive database to determine the top 10 hard-to-fill jobs in Canada, which could be a starting point for job seekers.

“While hiring appetite has softened, many companies are still actively hiring and finding it challenging to find workers,” Indeed told Daily Hive in an email.

Some jobs on the list don’t ordinarily require a degree, either. Here we go:

E-commerce Specialist

indeed jobs

insta_photos/Shutterstock

According to Indeed, e-commerce specialists help companies boost their online sales.

“If you’re interested in marketing, social media and sales, then you might consider pursuing a career as an e-commerce expert,” a blog post from the platform reads.

It further states that e-commerce experts are expected to do certain things, such as tracking analytics, optimizing market campaigns, using solid SEO strategies, managing social media, tracking new marketing trends, and maintaining store websites.

This job pays a national average of $79,000 annually, but the highest-paying jobs for this role are in Ontarian cities. In Burlington and Woodbridge, the annual figure easily crosses $100,000.

Insurance Agent

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko/Shutterstock

According to Indeed, an insurance agent (or insurance broker) sells a home, life, business, health, automobile, group, and other types of insurance to individuals or companies.

“The primary duties of an Insurance Agent are to sell insurance policies, monitor claims, and ensure all necessary documentation has been filled out and filed prior to providing the insurance policy,” it states in a blog post.

In Canada, expect to make an annual average of $53,000 in this role. Burnaby, BC, is the best city for insurance agents, with an average pay of $66,000.

Veterinarian

SeventyFour/Shutterstock

Humans need better medical care, but so do Canada’s pets.

People across the True North seek great vets to care for their beloved fur babies.

While the national average annual salary for this hard-to-fill job is around $126,000, you can make much more in Ontario cities. In Hamilton, the average vet salary is much higher at $149,000.

Pet Groomer

indeed jobs

Anna Berdnik/Shutterstock

Do you love being around animals? Perhaps it is time to turn your passion and ability to provide tender care for furry friends into a lucrative job. It’s getting harder to find pet groomers across the nation.

If you lack experience, you could enroll in a pet grooming training program in your city and even get certified. Some employers even offer training while you work.

In Canada, pet groomers can make an average of $49,000 annually. It could even be a sweet side gig! In Toronto, pet groomers make $58,000 on average — the highest in Canada.

Registered Nurse — ICU

indeed jobs

TommyStockProject/Shutterstock

The country’s healthcare system has been under pressure since the pandemic hit, and there’s a massive dearth of medical professionals, including registered nurses working in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This job usually requires a bachelor’s degree, but some provinces offer shorter diplomas. Of course, you will also need to register with your respective nursing college.

Indeed says that, on average, registered ICU nurses in Canada can make around $80,000 per year. In Halifax, however, the average pay for this role is the highest — $123,000.

Registered Nurse — medical/surgical

indeed jobs

Peakstock/Shutterstock

Operating rooms and clinics nationwide desperately need medical and surgical nurses as well.

It’s a challenging but noble job, and if you get hired, you could make over $96,000 annually on average. Depending on your experience level, you could make a lot more, too.

The top-paying city for medical/surgical nurses is Toronto, with an average pay of nearly $131,000.

Registered Nurse — ER

indeed jobs

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Canada’s Emergency Room (ER) nurses help keep the healthcare system afloat, so it’s no wonder that there’s a massive demand for them and that their jobs are hard to fill.

On average, a Canadian ER nurse makes just over $79,000.

Toronto and Ottawa in Ontario and St. John’s in New Brunswick are some of the highest-paying cities for registered ER nurses. Per Indeed’s database, ER nurse jobs in Toronto could get an average annual base salary of $109,500.

Optometrist

Casper1774 Studio/Shutterstock

Optometrists in Canada can make a solid chunk of change, with salaries averaging over $136,000 a year. But if you’re in Ontario, you can make a ton more.

In Ajax, the average optometrist’s salary is a whopping $506,000.

According to the Canadian government, optometrists usually work more than 40 hours weekly.

“Optometrists examine eyes to assess and diagnose ocular diseases and disorders. They prescribe and fit eyeglasses and contact lenses and recommend treatments such as exercises to correct vision problems or ocular disorders,” reads a Job Bank description. “They work in private practice, hospitals, clinics, community health centres, rehabilitation centres, the optical industry, government, and universities.”

Community Health Worker

Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock

The role of a community health worker (CHW) can get quite diverse.

According to the Community Health Workers’ Network, the job description includes many types of workers, including “cultural resource facilitators, community health brokers, multicultural health navigators, community navigators, cross-cultural health promoters, community outreach workers, peer educators, multicultural health brokers, cross-cultural health brokers, peer leaders, diversity liaison workers and lay health educators.”

On average, CHWs make $51,000 in Canada, but the highest-paying city is Winnipeg, MB, where you can make over $60,000 annually.

Physician

Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

Finding a family doctor or general physician has been an enormous challenge for many Canadians in the past few years.

The country could use a lot more physicians, and according to the Indeed jobs database, filling this role has been difficult in all provinces.

This is the highest-paying one of all 10 hardest-to-fill jobs on Indeed’s list, with an average annual base pay of $282,000. The top-paying city for physicians is Edmonton ($323,000 average salary).

