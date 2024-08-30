For the second time in weeks, Scotiabank is experiencing an outage, leaving thousands of Canadians unable to access their accounts on payday.

The issue appears to be with Scotiabank’s online banking app as many customers turned to X to vocalize their frustrations.

“It seems every other day it’s down,” wrote one X user.

@ScotiabankHelps hey can you guys figure out your online banking app, please? It seems every other day it’s down…. — throat goat for peanut butter✨ (@lvl1001v1me) August 30, 2024

“Need to check my account and transfer money over as I’m out shopping,” said another person.

@ScotiabankHelps why is your app always down 🙄 needed to check my account and transfer money over as I’m out shopping and I cannot … very annoying — stephaniecooney’ღ (@stephanieedowns) August 30, 2024

@scotiabank cannot do any online banking. My kid is waiting to get gas ! What’s up Scotia ? — Raine (@Raine446655) August 30, 2024

“I can’t with this nonsense. Get your sh*t together,” said another.

I can’t with this nonsense. Get your sh*t together! — Mark Esc (@mark4691) August 30, 2024

Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, also reported a spike in outages this morning.

In its response to some customers, the bank said it is working on getting the app back up and running.

Hi Shannon! Appreciate you reaching out. We’re working on getting the Scotiabank app back up and running. In the meantime, the website is working. Please feel free to send us a DM, if you require additional assistance. ^SM https://t.co/7PZcx0p8yu — Scotiabank Helps (@ScotiabankHelps) August 30, 2024

“In the meantime, the website is working. Please feel free to send us a DM, if you require additional assistance,” said the Scotiabank Helps X account.

In July, Scotiabank also experienced an outage that prevented inbound payments like direct deposits and cheque deposits from being applied to people’s accounts.

Daily Hive has reached out to Scotiabank for further comment and will update this article accordingly.