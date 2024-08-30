NewsMoneyCanada

"Get your sh*t together!" Scotiabank outage leaves customers frustrated on payday

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Aug 30 2024, 4:31 pm
"Get your sh*t together!" Scotiabank outage leaves customers frustrated on payday
Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock

For the second time in weeks, Scotiabank is experiencing an outage, leaving thousands of Canadians unable to access their accounts on payday.

The issue appears to be with Scotiabank’s online banking app as many customers turned to X to vocalize their frustrations.

“It seems every other day it’s down,” wrote one X user.

“Need to check my account and transfer money over as I’m out shopping,” said another person.

“I can’t with this nonsense. Get your sh*t together,” said another.

Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, also reported a spike in outages this morning.

Scotiabank

Downdetector

In its response to some customers, the bank said it is working on getting the app back up and running.

“In the meantime, the website is working. Please feel free to send us a DM, if you require additional assistance,” said the Scotiabank Helps X account.

In July, Scotiabank also experienced an outage that prevented inbound payments like direct deposits and cheque deposits from being applied to people’s accounts.

Daily Hive has reached out to Scotiabank for further comment and will update this article accordingly.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Money
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop