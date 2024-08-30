Canadian woman shares mom's hack to get free stuff at hotels

If you’ve been staying at hotels and not getting free snacks and gift baskets delivered to your room, you’ve been doing it all wrong.

That’s according to one Canadian TikToker who has shared how she manages to have a basket full of goodies sent to her when she stays at hotels during her travels, and it all starts with a call from her mom.

“This is a sign to have your mom call the hotel. Every time I’m travelling, my mom calls the hotel to do something special for me, even if it’s not a special occasion,” said Toronto-based TikToker Julia Baird in a recent video.

When the video was filmed, Baird said she was in Vancouver travelling for work. Her mom had called the hotel and “had them put together a little gift basket.”

She pans to her bed, which shows the basket — arranged by staff at the Sheraton Wall Centre — filled with fruit, a bag of popcorn, a bottle of sparkling water, and other snacks.

“Look at this … [it’s] literally from my mom, for free,” said Baird. “If you or your mom isn’t calling the hotel every single time you travel, you’re doing something wrong.”

In a follow-up video, Baird had her mom share what she usually tells hotel staff to arrange the free gift.

“First, I give them a phone call. I try to build rapport with the person who answered the phone. [I] tell them a little bit about myself and who I would like to send a little gift to and just see if there’s anything they can do to help make the stay a little bit more special for the person,” said Baird’s mom.

She notes that she doesn’t ask for “anything special” but tries to simply see if the hotel can arrange anything for the guest.

Her mom added that it can be helpful to ask when there’s a special occasion, like an anniversary or Valentine’s Day.

“I just ask if they can do something. You don’t get if you don’t ask.”

When filming the response video, Baird shared that they were staying at a hotel and had received a complimentary bottle of Prosecco and a box of chocolates, all thanks to her mom, of course.

Would you try this hotel hack? Let us know in the comments.

This article was originally published on May 20, 2024.

