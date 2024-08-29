Federal government worker to enjoy early retirement after $5 million lottery win

Mike MacDonald thought he would still have a few months of work left before being able to comfortably retire, but everything changed when he won the $5 million lottery jackpot.

The federal government employee from Keswick Ridge, New Brunswick, said he woke up one morning and checked his email, noticing he had won something, but the amount was not disclosed in the message.

“Usually, it says if you won $10 or $20, so I opened the app to check the ticket and saw all kinds of balloons and everything and then saw ‘$5 million,'” he said.

His ticket matched all six of the Classic Draw numbers for the August 21 6/49 draw.

He shared the good news with his wife and then rechecked the app just to make sure he wasn’t mistaken.

“I had to check the numbers again just to make sure,” MacDonald said. “I’ve never had something like this happen before,” he shared.

The lucky winner plans to use the money to pay off bills, help his two kids, and travel. He also wants to purchase a new red Jeep, like the one he had many years ago.

“It’s a strange feeling knowing you’ve won a lot of money,” MacDonald said. “Every day, it gets a little bit more real.”

MacDonald purchased his winning ticket on alc.ca.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.