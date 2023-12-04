Ryan Reynolds, Auston Matthews get ripped apart by SickKids patients in new commercial

NewsSportsHockeyCuratedMaple LeafsCelebritiesCanada

Dec 4 2023, 4:14 pm
Canadian A-lister Ryan Reynolds has enlisted Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews and famous Leaf-hater Michael Bublé in a hilarious video created for a good cause — even if that cause can be loud and chaotic.

Reynolds — SickKids hospital’s celebrity ambassador — has started something of an annual tradition in a series of holiday-themed videos meant to drive support for the institution.

This year, the Deadpool star is supported by Leafs’ sniper Auston Matthews in a knee-slapper video urging donations to the Hospital for Sick Children, in spite of those children’s tendency to be screaming, violent “pr*cks.”

“Every parent knows that kids, while a magical gift from heaven, can kind of be pr*cks,” says Reynolds, with his trademark smarmy delivery. “But it’s hard for kids to be pr*cks when they’re sick.”

“We also want kids to get back to being themselves, which, you, know, is kind of a lot,” says Reynolds, leading into a montage of children being hilarious menaces, which culminates with a kid screaming in the face of Auston Matthews for a sustained nine seconds.

The screaming child, who supposedly wanted to meet Michael Bublé, eventually gets to meet the crooner-turned-seltzer spokesman later in the video, only to throw another shrill tantrum over wanting to meet Anne Murray instead.

And, yes. Reynolds’ signature ugly Christmas sweater makes a return in this year’s video after appearances in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

It’s not the first collab between Reynolds and Matthews, as the NHL star has donned Reynolds’ iconic gift-wrap Christmas sweater to support SickKids in the past.

In 2019, Reynolds helped raise over $300,000, topping that figure in 2021 when he helped drive $850,000 in donations. In 2022, Reynolds helped raise another $580,000 for the medical institution.

