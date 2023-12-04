Ryan Reynolds, Auston Matthews get ripped apart by SickKids patients in new commercial

Canadian A-lister Ryan Reynolds has enlisted Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews and famous Leaf-hater Michael Bublé in a hilarious video created for a good cause — even if that cause can be loud and chaotic.

Reynolds — SickKids hospital’s celebrity ambassador — has started something of an annual tradition in a series of holiday-themed videos meant to drive support for the institution.

This year, the Deadpool star is supported by Leafs’ sniper Auston Matthews in a knee-slapper video urging donations to the Hospital for Sick Children, in spite of those children’s tendency to be screaming, violent “pr*cks.”

“Every parent knows that kids, while a magical gift from heaven, can kind of be pr*cks,” says Reynolds, with his trademark smarmy delivery. “But it’s hard for kids to be pr*cks when they’re sick.”

“We also want kids to get back to being themselves, which, you, know, is kind of a lot,” says Reynolds, leading into a montage of children being hilarious menaces, which culminates with a kid screaming in the face of Auston Matthews for a sustained nine seconds.

You might also like: "Hockey freak" Michael Buble installed an ice rink under BC home

Mountain slip 'n slide to art gallery living: Ryan Reynolds' hilarious aspirations after BC award

'Home Alone' fans emotional over Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O'Hara reunion

The screaming child, who supposedly wanted to meet Michael Bublé, eventually gets to meet the crooner-turned-seltzer spokesman later in the video, only to throw another shrill tantrum over wanting to meet Anne Murray instead.

Lovely Kids 👀 — Piexchange.vn ⚡(π)⚡ (@PiexchangeV) December 4, 2023

And, yes. Reynolds’ signature ugly Christmas sweater makes a return in this year’s video after appearances in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

It’s not the first collab between Reynolds and Matthews, as the NHL star has donned Reynolds’ iconic gift-wrap Christmas sweater to support SickKids in the past.

Ryan Reynolds puts on ugly Christmas sweater to help SickKids https://t.co/Pzfnfw6igL #RyanReynolds — blogTO (@blogTO) December 9, 2022

In 2019, Reynolds helped raise over $300,000, topping that figure in 2021 when he helped drive $850,000 in donations. In 2022, Reynolds helped raise another $580,000 for the medical institution.