"I can plan to retire": BC man wins $5 million in lottery

A BC man won a massive prize through Lotto 6/49 last month, bringing home enough of a jackpot to consider retirement.

Wei Dong Chen’s wife initially thought he was playing a trick when he told her he’d won the $5 million prize.

“My hand was shaking and I could not believe it. I told my wife and she said, ‘Are you teasing me?’ She did not believe it!”

The couple from Burnaby, in Metro Vancouver, plans to use the prize money to support their daughter through school.

Chen won’t retire immediately but plans on taking two weeks off work to arrange his next steps. Once his daughter is through university, he’ll scale back.

“I don’t need to work as hard. I can plan to retire after my daughter finishes school,” he said.

Chen bought the winning ticket at Parker Place Convenience Centre in Richmond, just south of Vancouver. At first, he didn’t tell anyone about the win, worried he’d lose the ticket before accepting the prize.

Chen won the money in the lottery’s February 28 draw.

