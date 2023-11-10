9 essential movies and shows to stream this Remembrance Day

Every November 11, Canada honours the memory of those who gave their lives in service to our country.

The national day of remembrance is intended for citizens to pay tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and legacy of our fallen soldiers.

Whereas Remembrance Day falls on Saturday this year, the federal statutory holiday will be observed on Monday, November 13.

Technically, that gives Canadians an entire weekend to learn more about the struggles, sacrifices, and stories through the wonderful world of movies and shows.

If you don’t find yourself at any ceremonies this weekend, cue up any of these 9 inspiring movies and remember those who sacrificed their own lives to restore peace and justice in the world.

Band of Brothers (2001)

This 10-part epic follows the story of “Easy” Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, from their initial training starting in 1942 until the end of the Second World War.

Where to watch: Crave | Apple TV+

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

When this Steven Spielberg masterpiece first premiered, the veterans who actually stormed the beach on D-Day, many of whom were crying, said the movie got it right.

It’s hyper-realistic and very emotional.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime | YouTube ($4.99/$7.99)

1917 (2019)

This remarkably shot film takes place on the Western Front in Northern France and follows two British soldiers tasked with delivering an urgent message to a far-off regiment.

It’s shot to appear like one single, continuous take and is very powerful.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime | Apple TV+

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

The true story of Desmond Doss, who won the Congressional Medal of Honor for refusing to fire a shot on religious grounds during the Second World War. He saved the lives of 75 men in the Battle of Okinawa.

Where to watch: Crave | Amazon Prime

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

This anti-war film, based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, is set during the First World War and follows the life of a young German soldier.

After enlisting in the German army with his friends, he finds himself exposed to the harsh realities of war, shattering his early hopes of becoming a hero.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fury (2014)

During the final days of the Second World War, an American tank commander and his crew venture behind enemy lines on a daring life-or-death mission.

Where to watch: Netflix | Amazon Prime

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Based on actual historical events, this realistic drama follows American boyhood friends as they enter the Second World War as pilots.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Dunkirk (2017)

Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea, British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces during a fierce battle in the Second World War.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

They Shall Not Grow Old (2019)

To mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, Oscar-winner Peter Jackson presents an extraordinary new work showing the Great War as never seen before, thanks to new technology and re-edited footage.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime | Apple TV+