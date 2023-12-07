If you’re like me, it’s hard to resist the allure of a good sale. And Reformation’s end-of-year deals are seriously good — like “up to 40% off” good. So if you’re in the market for some swanky new duds or want to find a sweet new ‘fit for all the NYE parties on your cal, we’ve got you. These are all the top finds we’ve been eyeballing that we think deserve a spot in your cart!

The balance between its turtleneck neckline, long sleeves, and its short hemline is truly *chef’s kiss* (not to mention absolutely ideal for any winter parties). Best of all, there are no zippers or buttons to fiddle with when you’re in a rush to get out the door.

Get it from Reformation for $180.60+ (originally $258). Available in five colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Cute enough to pair with socks and a skirt but offering all the support of a sneaker, these classic loafers are sure to become the MVP of your footwear wardrobe. They do fit a bit large, so size down for a truer fit.

Get a pair from Reformation for $232.80+ (originally $388). Available in eight colours and in sizes 5-11.

Made of 90% recycled cashmere, this sweater’s as good for the environment as it is for your wardrobe. It’s buttery-soft, plush, and cozy enough to keep you toasty when winter really and truly sets in.

Get it from Reformation for $148.80+ (originally $248). Available in six colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Who doesn’t love a classic? If you’re on the hunt for a chic and minimalist bag that’ll take you from brunch to cocktails, this crescent-shaped option is sure to fit the bill. The tie detail adds a little je ne sais quoi while the magnetic closure keeps the look sleek and hardware-free.

Get it from Reformation for $340.80+ (originally $568). Available in eight colours.

Lightweight and relaxed, this pretty blouse will look polished when worn with your fave work trousers, but pop it over some shorts on your next vacation, and you’ve got yourself a chic (but effortless) daytime ‘fit. As an added bonus, the fabric’s pretty resistant to wrinkling.

Get it from Reformation for $152.60+ (originally $218). Available in four colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Sleek and ultra-fitted, this baby is a showstopper, and it’s easy to see why. Offering a high slit and back smocking for a flattering cinched effect, this may be a true “throw on and go” option for when you’re stuck on outfit ideas. Since it’s made of 100% silk, it’ll feel great against your skin and can be worn all year round.

Get it from Reformation for $256.80+ (originally $428). Available in 11 colours and in sizes 0-12.

The lightweight and stretchy fabric of this ensemble is the real hero here, offering a super flattering fit without ever feeling restrictive. Thanks to the rosette detailing, you’ll be able to skip the necklaces and let your collarbones *shine*.

Get it from Reformation for $190.80+ (originally $318). Available in five colours and in sizes XS-XL.

If you’ve been hunting for a classic and clean pair of leather sneakers, look no further. This option has a rounded toe and a cushioned rubber outsole that’ll keep your feet happy while you’re bopping around town. They come in whole sizes only, so if you’re between sizes, size down to get the perfect fit.

Get a pair from Reformation for $130.80+ (originally $218). Available in five colours and in sizes 5-11.

Holiday parties won’t know what hit ’em when you stroll in wearing this showstopper. With a thigh slit just high enough to show some dramatic leg, à la Angelina Jolie, and subtle button detailing in the bodice, it has tons of subtle detailing that take it from “basic” to “bombshell.”

Get it from Reformation for $208.80+ (originally $348). Available in three colours and in sizes 14-24.

Yee-haw! Consider these the antidote to your denim blues, thanks to unique details like the subtle gold studding along the hips and waist.

Get a pair from Reformation for $201.60 (originally $288). Available in sizes 23-31.

Fitted in the waist but otherwise roomy and flowy, you could easily rock this with your favourite cozy sweater or a cute statement top the next time you hit the town. Keep in mind it fits large, so depending on how you plan to wear it (slung low on your hips or perched high on your waist), keep that in mind when selecting your size.

Get it from Reformation for $172.80+ (originally $288). Available in 10 colours and in sizes 0-12.

A true chameleon, you can change up this bag’s shape depending on your vibe. Yes, it’s big enough to fit your essentials (phone, wallet, keys, lip balm), but it’s the fact that you can change up its silhouette in a flash that really has us excited to add this to our collection.

Get it from Reformation for $340.80+ (originally $568). Available in six colours.

Double-breasted blazers are making a huge comeback, thanks in large part to nostalgia-fuelled obsession with the styles of decades past. Though this style borrows heavily from the OG 80s styles, it’s been updated for the modern age with a more tailored fit and cute button detailing.

Get it from Reformation for $278.60+ (originally $398). Available in four colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Tap into your inner go-go dancer with this square-toe patent pair that boasts a heel *just* high enough to give you some lift in the height department (without destroying your feet in the process). Because of their sleek shaft, you’ll also be able to pair them with your favourite wide-leg jeans.

Get a pair from Reformation for $298.80+ (originally $498). Available in three colours and in sizes 5-11.

Designed to be strapless bra-friendly, you won’t have to choose between function and style when rocking this top. Unlike pull-on styles, this one has a hidden back zipper to ensure a snug fit, with a hemline that sits just above the hip for rocking with your high-waisted bottoms.

Get it from Reformation for $131.60+ (originally $188). Available in 11 colours and in sizes 0-12.

Somehow, this minidress manages to offer a sexy little hemline without venturing into uncomfortable territory (no hem tugging here). The fabric’s incredibly forgiving, with ruching on the sides that’ll let you hike things up if you’re feeling saucy.

Get it from Reformation for $154.80+ (originally $258). Available in 12 colours and in sizes XS-XL.

I firmly believe that a good bodysuit is part of the foundation of a good wardrobe, and this soft, stretchy style is just the ticket. From the front, it showcases a flattering ballet neckline, but the back doubles down with an ultra-deep scoop.

Get it from Reformation for $88.80+ (originally $148). Available in three colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Oversized, roomy, and spun with a mix of cashmere and cotton — need we say more? If we did, we might add that the cable knit pattern will never go out of style.

Get it from Reformation for $243.60+ (originally $348). Available in five colours and in sizes XS-XL.

This absolutely massive suede number is great as a work bag, or it can double as a weekend bag when you’re in a pinch (yes, it’s big enough to fit a few outfits *and* your skincare collection).

Get it from Reformation for $502.60+ (originally $718). Available in four colours.

This classic style is right on trend with the season’s shearling obsession but at a fraction of the price, with plenty of room in the bod and sleeves for your chunkiest winter layers. The oversized collar can be popped up if you’re keen on keeping frosty breezes from sneaking in.

Get it from Reformation for $316.80+ (originally $528). Available in two colours and available in sizes XS-XL.

Dipping your toe into suiting? Start with this slouchy style that doesn’t feel stuffy or boring. The high waist is pretty dang flattering on just about every body type, and there’s plenty of room in the bum and legs, so they’ll never feel restrictive. The office-appropriate answer to wearing your favourite sweats!

Get them from Reformation for $180.60+ (originally $x). Available in 11 colours and in sizes 0-12.

This sweater does the impossible, serving up a dramatic faux fur collar and pairs it with a saucy button-front that practically begs to be worn over your naked skin. Since it’s made of recycled cashmere, you won’t have to worry about freezing your buns off in the name of fashion.

Get it from Reformation for $256.80 (originally $428). Available in two colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Turns out jumpsuits aren’t just for lounging, and this silky style is sure to be a hit at weddings, parties, and work events alike. The back smocking keeps the top fitted and sleek, while the flowy bottom is roomy enough to let you break it down on the dance floor if the mood calls for it.

Get it from Reformation for $327.60+ (originally $468). Available in three colours and in sizes 0-12.

This pair looks seriously great now, but the vegetable-tanned leather will only get better with time as it patinas. The wider shaft will also easily accommodate a thick winter sock, which is great if you live in an area that sees seriously frosty winter temps.

Get a pair from Reformation for $430.80+ (originally $718). Available in two colours and in sizes 5-11.

Because it’s oversized and boxy, this cardi offers tons of styling options. Wear it like a top over a cute mini skirt, or rock it unbuttoned as a jacket.

Get it from Reformation for $256.80 (originally $428). Available in two colours and available in sizes XS-XL.

Evoking vibes of cozy flannel blankets, this coat’s going to be your best buddy during the chillier months. Though its straight silhouette is perfectly on-trend, the coat comes with a waist tie in case you’re in the mood to cinch things up.

Get it from Reformation for $340.80+ (originally $568). Available in two colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Thanks to its *chonky* heel, this style’s a great option for those who hate teetering on stilettos but are still looking for a shoe to zhuzh up their outfits. The ankle ties allow for a customizable fit and let you tighten or loosen things up (a blessing if your feet and legs swell throughout the day). The style does fit a bit narrow, so keep that in mind if you prefer a wider silhouette.

Get a pair from Reformation for $238.80 (originally $398). Available in two colours and in sizes 5-11.

Classic and crisp, this fabric’s got a touch of stretch to keep things feeling comfy (rather than stuffy). The style is intentionally oversized, but sizing down will give you a more tailored look.

Get it from Reformation for $112.80+ (originally $188). Available in 11 colours and in sizes XS-XL.

A classic column fit and a denim fabric with a smidge of buttery lyocell make this the jean skirt we all wished we had back in the day. Not to be confused with the shapeless models of years past, this one’s fitted in the bodice for an extra flattering effect but still maintains the coolness factor of the classic jean skirt.

Get it from Reformation for $187.60+ (originally $268). Available in three colours and in sizes 23-31.

You can’t go wrong with an LBD. You just can’t. And the details on this one (like the asymmetrical hem and boat neckline) add visual interest that other styles are likely lacking. Plus, it’s made of a stretchy jersey that’ll never pinch or squish.

Get it from Reformation for $180.60+ (originally $258). Available in three colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Is that Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year? Rendered in a heavyweight knit with mega stretch, these leggings might be designed for workouts, but we won’t tell anyone if you end up living in them 24/7.

Get a pair from Reformation for $89.60 (originally $128). Available in three colours and in sizes 1X-3X.

If you love a plush, slubby knit, look no further — this slouchy and cropped style offers heaps of coziness, thanks in large part to the mix of yarns (baby alpaca, merino wool, and nylon). It’s cropped, too, meaning you won’t have to worry about getting swallowed up in its depths.

Get it from Reformation for $208.80 (originally $348). Available in three colours and in sizes XS-XL.