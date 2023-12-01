It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but I think we can all be honest and say 2023 has been a bit of a doozy. Without getting into the nitty-gritty, it’s safe to assume that we could all use a bit more chill in our lives, which is where these gifts come in. With options for all budgets (not to mention all giftees), you’re sure to find something to help everyone find some peace during the hectic season.

Their feet do a lot of work on the daily, so why not treat them to some impossibly light yet delightfully squishy slides? They may look a bit absurd, but reviewers say they’re surprisingly comfortable, with the knobbly design actually working to relieve foot and back pain while they’re wearing them. As a bonus, they’ve got a non-slip sole, making them perfect for rocking around the house, by the pool, or on a quick errand run.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $24.68+. Available in 15 colours and in sizes 6-14.

Offering 10,000 lux and an ultra-thin tablet design, this petite light is just the ticket for fighting off SAD. It’s UV-free and easy to operate (at the touch of a single button), so they can simply flick it on when the darker months start to take their toll. Plus, it’s small enough to tuck into a carry-on.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $52.99 (originally $60.23).

Both the face and eye masks in this set can be paired with any of their fave skincare products (not to mention are way less wasteful than non-biodegradable versions). The face mask even has ear loops to keep things locked in place, so they can still bop around the house while treating their skin to some much-needed TLC.

Get it from Simons for $38.

All the relief with none of the high, these salts are quite honestly one of the best additions to a bath routine. They smell fantastic (fresh and herbaceous) and dissolve quickly in running water, so your pal won’t have to slip into a gritty tub. They’re also magically hydrating and leave skin feeling oh-so-soft. If they’re more into bubble baths, good news: the brand also makes a foaming bath in the same smell.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $8.98.

The cold weather can really take a toll on our hands, which is where this overnight hand mask comes in. It’s deeply hydrating (merci, glycerin, shea butter, and squalane) and even soothes irritation, so chapped skin will feel blissed out while they’re snoozing. The container’s also refillable, so remind them to keep it once they’ve pumped out the last drop!

Get it from The Detox Market for $46.

They may not live at the spa, but you can make them feel like they do. Popping one of these pods into their shower while they’re lathering up will fill their space with soothing scents and set the mood for the rest of their day. Reviewers were surprised by their potency and added that the smell lasted for hours after they stepped out of the shower.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $24.99+. Available in four scents.

We all need a little pick-me-up sometimes, but when you’re not around to give your friend the boost they need, this handy little deck will be just the ticket. Each card features an illustration by a Canadian artist paired with a cheeky affirmation that never feels hokey or patronizing.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $24.99.

While a celeb endorsement is not necessarily a sign of a great product, in this case, it is. Stars like Jessica Alba (not to mention tons of #beautytok influencers) are obsessed with these hydrogel masks that promise to tackle things like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and dryness — and tackle them they do. Unlike other brands’ eye masks, these are extra juicy, delivering tons of hydration in just a few minutes. Reviewers find them soothing and say they make their peepers look more awake in a flash.

Get a pack from Amazon Canada for $14.95+. Available in three formulas and several multipacks.

Turns out you can’t spell “cozy” without “u-g-g” and we can see why. This oversized and almost impossibly plush sweatshirt dress offers comfort in spades while being long enough to wear sans pants (the freedom!). It has a massive kangaroo pocket on the front, plus an oversized hood for when the temps drop.

Get it from Simons for $160. Available in two colours and two sizes.

Perfect for the pal who needs regular reminders to set aside time for themselves, this pad will help them build positive habits. There are even spots for them to fill in their own self-care goals.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.48.

A regular task (shampooing their hair) becomes a lot less boring, not to mention waaaay more enjoyable, with the addition of this lil’ gizmo that’s equipped with soft silicone bristles to help build lather and stimulate circulation. Little details, like the nifty handhold and a hanging loop, make it a serious upgrade to a basic loofah.

Get it from Simons for $33.

Seen on famous faces (like those of Emily Ratajkowski and Camila Mendes), this juicy face mask is intensely hydrating — the perfect antidote to winter’s drying winds. Comprising two pieces for a *perfect* fit, it’ll bathe their skin in moisture, stimulate collagen production, and leave them glowing to the gods. Reviewers say it even soothes breakouts while being super gentle on reactive skin.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.28.

These futuristic goggles use heat, gentle vibrations, and massage to help reduce eye strain, headaches, and facial tension. They’re also foldable, which means bringing them along on all their holiday trips will be easy as pie.

Get a pair from Best Buy Canada for $208.99 (originally $249.99).

We are leaving blaring alarm clocks in 2023 and instead opting to wake up to a gentle sunrise — and that’s exactly what this nightstand essential provides. It’s equipped with several sleep sound options (like white, pink, and brown noise) and is completely dimmable, so bright lights won’t keep them from dreamland.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $269.99. Available in three colours.

Tell your pal to store this bad boy in the fridge for some extra cooling action, which in turn will amp up its de-puffing powers. Because it’s weightier than a standard eye mask, the gentle pressure will ease any eye strain they’re feeling after staring at their screens all year long.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $64.99. Clip the coupon for $5 off. Also available in jade, amethyst, and tiger eye versions.

Perfect for your skincare-obsessed friend, this mask will give their face a gentle overhaul while they’re catching up on beauty sleep. Packed with vitamin C and gentle retinol, reviewers say it fades dark spots, leaves their skin feeling soft as heck, and hydrates like nobody’s business.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $37.

Lit up, it’s a mood-setting candle. But once the wax melts, it transforms into a luxe massage oil they can use to knead away aches and pains (or simply as an accompaniment to a saucy night in with their partner). Oils like jojoba, soybean, and castor are majorly moisturizing rather than waxy.

Get it from The Detox Market for $40.

Perfect for doodlers, artists, and fidgeters alike, it’ll let their creativity run wild without the pressure of trying to create ~art~. Once the water dries, their creation will fade, leaving the board ready for their next chill-out sesh. If they’re always on the go, consider getting them the mini version instead.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $37.95.

Excuse me, have you just stepped into a sweet little ski chalet? Or could it be the bitter orange, sweet plum, and lightly smoky notes of this candle? Every time they spark up, they’ll get treated to whiffs of those chill après vibes (without having to go through the trouble of strapping on skis, of course).

Get it from The Detox Market for $48.

It’s like a choose-your-own-adventure set, except for skincare! With five formulas to choose from (each designed to tackle a different skincare concern), they’ll be able to mix and match to their heart’s content or multi-mask like a total pro.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $26.

Their bum deserves it. That’s it. Period. And you can feel good knowing installation is a snap and takes less than 10 minutes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $94. Available in two colours.

There are few better feelings than getting snugged up under a plush blankie, and this oversized version delivers coziness by the boatload. Reviewers even admit to fighting over it during movie nights.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99+. Available in 11 colours and in five sizes.

Giving new meaning to the word “chill,” this nifty roller will help reduce facial puffiness and can even ease painful stress headaches. Reviewers say it stays cold a lot longer and gathers less gunk than other rollers they’ve tried — even their trusty jade versions.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $33.24.