We all have that friend — chic, stylish, and always with their finger on the pulse of what’s new and cool. So, if you’re in the market for a truly standout gift for your most stylish friends, we’ve compiled a list of the coolest, trendiest, and most aesthetic things you can slip under their tree.

In addition to plenty of compartments for keeping chains and earrings untangled and easy to find, it has a built-in mirror so they can check out their look before they head out for the day. Reviewers say it’s exceptionally travel-friendly, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.99+ (originally $34.99+). Available in several colours and sizes.

They already have a massive collection of silk scrunchies, but chances are this absolutely massive fluffy iteration hasn’t made it to their regular rotation yet. It’s handmade in Vancouver (we love a Canadian brand!) and is pretty much guaranteed to dress up just about any holiday hairstyle — even a classic ponytail. There’s also a silk version of this bad boy if you feel like that’s more their speed.

Get it from Simons for $50. Available in four colours.

Fully customizable (not to mention really handy), this cal’s got a weighted marble base, so it won’t tip over when they’re flipping through. The photo sleeves are compatible with Fujifilm Instax pics, which is just peachy if you happened to gift them one of the viral cameras last Christmas.

Get it from Indigo for $39.99.

There’s a reason it’s made its way into tons of #beautytok videos this year, and now your friend can put it to the test for themselves. They can use it solo, as a primer, or layered over their foundation to give their skin that perfect holiday glow. According to reviewers, it also pairs well with face oils and body lotions, so your pal can really get creative.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.97 (originally $22.49). Available in four shades.

Their suit collection is impressive (not to mention impeccably tailored), which means a boring ol’ tie just won’t do. Each one is completely unique, handmade, and features wood sourced right here in Canada. And best of all, it’s fully adjustable, which means you won’t need to sneakily measure their neck to try to figure out their size. Check out the other styles if this one doesn’t tickle your fancy.

Get it from Simons for $70.

Yes, the YSL Micas have been making the rounds on the faces of just about every influencer and stylish person this year, but this budget-friendly pair is just as cute (not to mention a literal fraction of the price). Reviewers say they’re surprisingly durable and comfy, too.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $11.80+. Available in 10 colours and in packs of two.

A natural rubber base and extra cushioning will keep their bod happy while they’re getting their flow on (without slipping out of place mid-pose). The top layer actually absorbs moisture, too, so things won’t get uncomfy if they get a smidge sweaty. There’s also a bigger version if they’re on the taller side.

Get it from lululemon for $98+. Available in three colours.

With glitzy NYE parties just around the corner, they’ll probably love having this glam number in their handbag roster. But even though she looks pretty, reviewers say the bag’s actually surprisingly sturdy, too, which means it won’t bust open before midnight.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.04+. Available in five colours.

A cheeky sip here, a quick swing there, the sartorially obsessed golfer on your list will definitely enjoy this leather-bound golfer’s flask. It comes with four tees and a petite pencil so they can still keep score (but they may be too focused on having fun).

Get it from Simons for $55.

If you’re tired of them always stashing things in your bag, the solution is simple: get them one of their own. This one is lightweight and absolutely loaded with pockets, so they can keep all their bits and bobs organized when they’re outta the house.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99+. Available in five colours.

It seems like everyone’s hopping on the full-wax candle trend, but if shelling out hundreds of bucks for the Loewe or Diptyque editions is an absolute no thank you, then this twisty version is a great alternative. It’s also unscented, which is great for people with allergies or sensitivities.

Get it from Simons for $9.99 (originally $20). Available in two colours.

Equally stunning empty as it is filled with their fave booze, this sweet decanter is set to transform their bar cart. It’s technically designed for tequila, but there are no laws saying they can’t decant vodka, gin, or whatever else their heart desires.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.99.

Their fancy finishing salts (or other spices, we won’t judge) deserve a fancy home and this marble edition is it. It comes with a swanky wooden lid and reviewers say it actually keeps things from clumping, which is really just a bonus at this point.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99+. Available in two styles.

Unlike classic terrycloth robes, this one is lighter, softer, and won’t make your pal overheat. Four layers of fabric keep things appropriate, so they can easily wear it around family (or their roomie).

Get it from Silk & Snow for $106.25 (originally $125). Available in four colours and in sizes XS-XXL.

Nothing says “thoughtful present” quite like a personalized gift, and this petite charm delivers it in spades. You can also feel good knowing that the 14k gold won’t discolour, fade, or (my personal worst nightmare) peel off. Get them one, get them three; it’s really up to you!

Get it from Mejuri for $198. Available in all letters of the alphabet.

If you have oenophiles on your holiday shopping list, you may find yourself struggling to find a gift option they don’t already own. The good news? This crystal stemware has a unique shape, making it less likely they already have something similar in their collection. They’re also dishwasher-safe and come with a vacuum stopper and aerating pourer.

Get a set of four from Amazon Canada for $44.99.

Chic enough for a “shelfie” and designed to smooth, hydrate, and boost shine, this award-winning hair oil is a foolproof option for the beauty-obsessed. It also happens to be infused with real honey sourced from the brand’s own bee garden, which is adorable in its own right.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $34+. Available in three sizes.

Perfect for cradling a hot cup of just about any seasonable beverage, these stoneware cups are surprisingly durable and hardy for such an intricate design. They’re dishwasher-, freezer-, oven-, and microwave-safe, meaning your pal could even use them for serving fancy-schmancy desserts and iced coffees (and no hand-washing nonsense!).

Get the set from Simons for $65.

Reviewers say these are *chef’s kiss* for everything from podcasts to music, even holding up against more expensive brands and models. Thanks to their plush, cushioned earpieces, your friend’s ears and noggin won’t get sore after a few minutes of wear. And they have a pretty impressive battery life to boot!

Get them from Amazon Canada for $69.99. Available in three colours and in a wired version.

Sure, you’re giving them a spot for their bath-time accoutrements, but what you’re really giving is an excuse for them to sink into a lush bubble bath and disconnect from the world. The handles are non-slip and extendable, ensuring it’ll be a perfect fit on just about any tub.

Get it from Simons for $19.99 (originally $28).

This limited edition set comes with a silk sleep mask and two silk scrunchies, so your giftee can feel spoiled and bougie while they’re snoozing. Silk is famous for how kind it is to skin and hair, meaning it won’t irritate their face or damage their locks (no matter how tight they like their ponytail).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $92.

Unlike your basic foam plugs, these are high-fidelity and noise-reducing, so the wearer won’t be completely deafened while they’re rocking ’em (can you say “perfect for concerts”?). They also come with four different tips, so your pal can swap things around to ensure they’ve got a perfect fit. I also personally love that they look like jewellery!

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $49.95. Available in nine other colours.

Getting their schedule organized might be a mammoth task, but you can help them start the year off right with a planner they’ll *actually* want to use. The pages are thick, so pens and markers won’t bleed through, and each week has plenty of space for them to jot down all the appointments, meetings, and events they’ve got going on in their life.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.95. Available in three colours.

This heavyweight cotton apron will not only protect their fancy duds from kitchen splatter, but they’ll also look good doing it. Both the neck and waist are adjustable, and the front offers two drop-in pockets for stashing tools and other cooking accessories they may need.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $39.95+. Available in two styles.

If they don’t already own a pair of these, they should — not just because they’re chic as heck, but also because they make a handy addition to just about any workout routine. Whether they’re into yoga, Pilates, or weight-lifting, they can simply slip these bad boys onto their wrists or ankles to kick things up a notch.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $94.74+. Available in two weights and in six colours.

If you have a candle lover in your life but maybe don’t know where their scent preferences lie, you can’t go wrong with a swanky match holder set. Each piece is decked out with two strike zones, one for strike-anywhere matches and another for regular matches, and can easily masquerade as decor, too.

Get the set from Amazon Canada for $35.99 (originally $38.99).

They deserve to look and feel good from head to toe, so gift them these comfy, cozy slippies. Trust us. They’re decked out with ostrich feathers (which, TBH, is the kind of “extra” we’re loving right now), so they can feel like a rich auntie every time they’re sauntering around the house.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $52.82+. Available in nine colours and in sizes 5-12.