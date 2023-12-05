With the holidays fast approaching (where did the year go?!), you may be feeling a tad stuck on gifting ideas. But fret not because we’ve got you! Below you’ll find tons of the best gift ideas for everyone on your list, conveniently available on Amazon Canada — and they’ll all arrive in time for Christmas.

Consider this the perfect water bottle — capacious but slim enough to fit in a cupholder, with a mouth *just* small enough to prevent spillage. Reviewers say it holds temp for over 12 hours, too, which is great if your pal likes their water nice and frosty.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $35.76+. Available in 17 colours and in four sizes.

At a fraction of the cost of a Le Creuset, this handy Dutch oven will stand up to all their cooking needs (some reviewers even say they’ve used it for baking bread!). Despite its price point, it offers all the features we know and love about cast iron, including its durability, heft, and stovetop-to-oven usability.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $75.56+. Available in 10 colours and in three sizes.

Who doesn’t love a cute kitchen gadget? No one, which is why this adorable funnel would make the perfect stocking stuffer for the chef in your life. Right side out, it looks like a petite shroom, but once it’s flipped, they’ll be able to take advantage of its funnelling power when they’re decanting oils, vinegars, and other liquids.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99.

We absolutely love a multipurpose gadget (because honestly, who has the space for piles of chargers?), and this one is IT. They’ll be able to juice up their phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch all in one go while using the charger as a stand to keep their screen propped up and within view. And since it’s less than one inch thick when it’s folded, it’ll make a great travel companion, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $50.99+. Available in eight colours.

Your tot might not be quite ready for a proper trike just yet, but this balance style will help them get the hang of things in a jiff. There are no pedals for their lil’ legs to get tangled on (or spokes for things to get stuck in), and it’s pretty dang lightweight, so you can easily pack for your next adventure at the park.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $51.79+ (originally $69.99). Available in four colours.

Strong enough to blitz ice in seconds, this gadget is also equipped with a smart sensor that’ll adjust its blending speed to produce the smoothest possible results. Reviewers are especially fond of the fact that it’s more compact — not to mention much quieter — than their other blenders.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $191.25+ (originally $225+). Available in three colours.

With its extra-large opening, your giftee won’t have to struggle to stuff their to-go toiletries inside. And there are even internal pockets so they can keep their things organized.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99+. Clip the coupon to get up to $2 off. Available in 11 colours.

Flexible and lightweight, this case looks great *and* offers a surprising amount of tech protection. Thanks to a shockproof bumper, there will be less chance of their screen cracking if they accidentally drop their phone (my worst nightmare), and there’s even a built-in camera protector to keep their lenses from getting damaged.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.68+ (originally $21.99+). Available in two colours and for iPhones 11-15 Pro Max.

Is it decor? Is it furniture? Who’s to say? At this point, finding a pet-friendly accessory that doesn’t look like an eyesore is a major win, and this three-prong scratching post hits all the high notes. The carpeted base will likely entice your pet to curl up and snooze, while dangling sisal balls will inspire play and keep your catto active.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.20+ (originally $49). Available in three styles.

Offering sonic vibrations and gentle warmth, this waterproof facial device will make washing their face feel like a mini trip to the spa. Since silicone is antimicrobial, they won’t have to worry about any icky bacteria hiding in the crevices, and thanks to its seriously long battery life, they won’t feel tethered to a charger. Reviewers say its circular shape is surprisingly good at tucking into all the crevices on their face, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $152.10+ (originally $179). Available in two colours.

Made of all-natural ingredients and naturally scented with essential oils, these balms will render their beard soft, silky, and much more manageable. They offer a light hold but won’t leave their hair parched or greasy, which is just a win in my books. The kit comes with four scents: bamboo, cedarwood, sandalwood, and unscented.

Get the set from Amazon Canada for $27.99 (originally $35.99).

This baby has a 50-hour battery life when used as a lantern and can be recharged in 12-14 of direct sunlight (or 1-2 hours via USB). Perfect as an emergency power backup or a handy camping accessory, your giftee will probably love that it’s waterproof and shatterproof, too. Reviewers add that it’s surprisingly lightweight and packable.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99 (originally $66.99). Also available in two other styles.

Reviewers say it looks surprisingly realistic in real life, with the lens functioning as a leakproof cap, which means no spillage!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99.

If you know someone who’s been obsessed with the series since Legend of Zelda, this real-life ceramic ocarina is the perfect way to pay homage to their love. They’ll actually be able to play music on it, too, thanks to a handy music book that comes with it (also included are a neck strap, display stand, and a protective bag).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $37.99. Clip the coupon for $2 off.

We should all be taking better care of our feet — after all, they’re our primary mode of transportation. Gifting this petite foot buffer will inspire your friends to give their hooves a little TLC, thanks to its soothing lavender scent and gentle exfoliating action. Because it contains shea butter and tea tree oil, too, their stompers will get a dose of anti-bacterial hydration in the process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $7.24.

When activated, the alarm emits a 130db siren (which, for the uninitiated, is pretty dang loud) and a flashing strobe light to help frighten off would-be attackers. Reviewers say that simply having it on their person made them feel safer walking around late in the evenings or while in foreign cities.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.95+. Available in six colours.

They can use this baby hot or cold, making it ideal for fending off migraines, fighting morning puffiness, or soothing itchy eyes. The strap is fully adjustable, so you won’t have to worry about nailing the fit.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.95 (originally $14.99).

Able to crush and mince garlic cloves in literal seconds, you can expect this gadget to become their kitchen MVP. Because of its ergonomic design, it can also be used to mince nuts, ginger, herbs, and just about any other ingredients they can think of — and reviewers say it’s dishwasher-safe, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.99 (originally $24.99).

Give the gift of hydrated lips! Especially when the temperatures drop, fending off a chapped smoocher can be a real challenge, but these rich and emollient lip masks are more than up to the task (there’s a reason they’re a cult fave). They’ll get the brand’s best-selling Berry scent, with two seasonal additions, Caramel Apple and Mango.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $42.

Every tool they’ll ever need to create sushi in the comfort of their own kitchen is included in this kit, like a sushi knife, bamboo sushi mats, rice bazooka, chopsticks, holder, dipping plate, avocado slicer, nigiri maker, cucumber slicer, rice paddles, and a sushi brush.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99.

Not only does it *not* tug at hair, but reviewers say they’ve noticed less fallout since using this brush. It’s designed to glide right through all types of locks (including thick and curly), causes minimal breakage, and can be used wet or dry.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.49+ (originally $17.99+). Available in eight colours and in five multipacks.

Loading up their full library onto this waterproof gadget will let them take their fave tomes with them when they travel, commute, or just head out for the day, saving them from lugging around heavy paperbacks. Reviewers are especially fond of its nifty additional features, like the ability to change the font, background lighting, and the nightlight setting so they can read late into the evening without disturbing their slumbering partner.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $227.89+. Available in two colours.

Designed for small spaces, this speaker still manages to deliver some serious sound — plus all the smart tech we’ve come to expect from digital assistant-enabled gadgetry. They’ll be able to ask Alexa to check the weather, set a timer, change the song, or simply tune out to their fave jams. Reviewers really love that it’s user-friendly, with touch controls and parental controls that are a snap to set up.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99. Available in four colours.

Socks as a gift may get a bad rap, but here, it’s all about presentation — and we give it a 10/10. Each burger includes two pairs of socks.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99. Available in three styles.

Stuck on what to gift new parents on your holiday shopping list? This nightlight is the way to go, especially considering it’s made of toy-grade materials (in case their sweet bebe decides to tackle it with their mouth) and has a brightness memory so they won’t have to adjust the settings every. single. time. they turn it on and off.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99. Also available in a pack of two.

What may sound like a completely ridiculous card game is actually a highly strategic game for 2-4 players where each round only takes about 15 minutes to play. Reviewers love that it’s easy to learn, so your pal will spend less time figuring out the rules and more time actually having fun.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.98 (originally $35.99). Clip the coupon to get an extra $6 off.