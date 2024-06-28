Prescription medication used to treat skin itching, inflammation recalled

Health Canada has recalled a topical prescription medication used to relieve itching and inflammation from common ailments like eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

The recall affected a specific lot of ratio-Ectoson (Teva-Ectosone) 0.05% mild lotion, a corticosteroid treatment sold in 60 ml bottles. The Drug Identification Number (DIN) is 00653209, and the lot number is 688519. The product expires this month.

The lotion’s manufacturer, Teva Canada Ltd., tested the affected product and said it contained an impurity called betamethasone enol aldehyde above the accepted limit.

“This impurity can form due to a chemical change in the drug during storage and may pose health risks, including the possibility of adverse reactions on the skin or elsewhere in the body from being absorbed into the bloodstream,” reads a release from Health Canada.

“The risk may be greater in children who may absorb proportionally larger amounts of the impurity and be more susceptible to adverse reactions.”

Affected bottles of the eczema lotion were distributed to pharmacies across Canada between November 24, 2022, and March 22, 2023.

If you have one of the impacted lotions, stop using it. Talk to a healthcare professional if you’ve used the product on yourself or your child and have health concerns.

Do not give away or sell the product. The Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits such actions. Instead, please return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Health Canada says it is currently monitoring Teva Canada Ltd.’s implementation of any necessary corrective and preventative actions to prevent the issue from reoccurring. If you have questions about the recall, you can also contact the company via its toll-free line at 1-800-268-4129.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to the federal health department and subscribe to its recall updates by clicking this link.