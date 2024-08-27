Popular contact lenses recalled in Canada due to a "quality issue"
Health Canada has recalled products from a popular contact lens brand due to “quality issues.”
On its website, the health agency said the recall applies to Total1 and Total30 contact lenses due to a “quality issue.”
The recall applies to the following products.
Dailies Total1 One-Day Contact Lenses For Astigmatism, model/ catalogue number:
- 900263595-00.75D
- 900263595-01.75D
- 30003964+01.75D
- 900263595+02.50D
- 900263595-02.75D
- 900263595-03.00D
- 900263595+00.75D
- 900263595+01.50D
- 900263595-00.50D
- 900263595-02.25D
- 900263595-05.00D
- 900263595-06.00D
- 900263595-06.50D
- 30003964-00.50D
- 900263595+01.00D
- 900263595-05.50D
- 30003964-00.25D
- 30003964-03.75D
- 900263595-03.50D
- 900263595-01.50D
- 900263595-04.25D
- 900263595-04.50D
- 900263595-04.75D
- 30003964-01.75D
- 30003964-03.00D
- 900263595+03.50D
- 900263595+04.00D
- 900263595-03.75D
Soft Contact Lens delefilcon A Multifocal
- 30003623+00.25D
- 30003625-01.25D
- 30003625-02.75D
- 30003623+01.75D
- 30003624-08.50D
- 30003625+01.75D
- 30003625+02.25D
- 30003625-05.50D
- 30003625-06.50D
- 30003623+03.75D
- 30003623+04.00D
- 30003623-06.00D
- 30003625+01.25D
- 30003625+02.00D
- 30003625-02.25D
- 30003625-04.00D
- 30003625-05.00D
- 30003625-08.00D
- 30003623+03.25D
- 30003623-03.00D
- 30003623-08.50D
- 30003625+01.50D
- 30003625+02.50D
- 30003625+03.00D
- 30003625-01.00D
- 30003625-02.00D
- 30003625-02.50D
- 30003623-01.25D
- 30003625-04.25D
- 30003623-05.00D
- 30003625-05.25D
- 30003623-00.50D
- 30003625-00.75D
- 30003625-03.75D
- 30003625-04.50D
Total30 (Lehfilcon A) Soft Contact Lenses
- 30004013+02.50D
- 30004013-03.50D
- 30004013-04.75D
- 30004013-05.75D
- 30004013-02.75D
- 30004013-04.25D
- 30004013-05.25D
- 30004013-06.00D
- 30004013-1.50D
- 30004013-00.75D
- 30004013-02.50D
- 30004013+03.00D
- 30004013-01.25D
- 30004013-02.25D
- 30004013-03.25D
- 30004013-04.00D
- 30004013-04.50D
- 30004013-08.50D
- 30004013-01.00D
- 30004013-02.00D
- 30004013-05.00D
Health Canada says the issue was identified with a solvent supplied by a third-party vendor that was used in the manufacturing of Dailies Total1® for Astigmatism, Dailies Total1® Multifocal and Total30® sphere contact lenses.
“The solvent contained an unexpected long-chain hydrocarbon substance, which was found to remain present in the finished contact lenses,” stated the agency.
“As a result, the identified lots may not meet Alcon’s performance standards for the entirety of its shelf life.”
Health Canada says consumers can contact the manufacturer for more details.
More information can be found here.