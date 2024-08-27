Popular contact lenses recalled in Canada due to a "quality issue"

Health Canada has recalled products from a popular contact lens brand due to “quality issues.”

On its website, the health agency said the recall applies to Total1 and Total30 contact lenses due to a “quality issue.”

The recall applies to the following products.

Dailies Total1 One-Day Contact Lenses For Astigmatism, model/ catalogue number:

900263595-00.75D

900263595-01.75D

30003964+01.75D

900263595+02.50D

900263595-02.75D

900263595-03.00D

900263595+00.75D

900263595+01.50D

900263595-00.50D

900263595-02.25D

900263595-05.00D

900263595-06.00D

900263595-06.50D

30003964-00.50D

900263595+01.00D

900263595-05.50D

30003964-00.25D

30003964-03.75D

900263595-03.50D

900263595-01.50D

900263595-04.25D

900263595-04.50D

900263595-04.75D

30003964-01.75D

30003964-03.00D

900263595+03.50D

900263595+04.00D

900263595-03.75D

Soft Contact Lens delefilcon A Multifocal

30003623+00.25D

30003625-01.25D

30003625-02.75D

30003623+01.75D

30003624-08.50D

30003625+01.75D

30003625+02.25D

30003625-05.50D

30003625-06.50D

30003623+03.75D

30003623+04.00D

30003623-06.00D

30003625+01.25D

30003625+02.00D

30003625-02.25D

30003625-04.00D

30003625-05.00D

30003625-08.00D

30003623+03.25D

30003623-03.00D

30003623-08.50D

30003625+01.50D

30003625+02.50D

30003625+03.00D

30003625-01.00D

30003625-02.00D

30003625-02.50D

30003623-01.25D

30003625-04.25D

30003623-05.00D

30003625-05.25D

30003623-00.50D

30003625-00.75D

30003625-03.75D

30003625-04.50D

Total30 (Lehfilcon A) Soft Contact Lenses

30004013+02.50D

30004013-03.50D

30004013-04.75D

30004013-05.75D

30004013-02.75D

30004013-04.25D

30004013-05.25D

30004013-06.00D

30004013-1.50D

30004013-00.75D

30004013-02.50D

30004013+03.00D

30004013-01.25D

30004013-02.25D

30004013-03.25D

30004013-04.00D

30004013-04.50D

30004013-08.50D

30004013-01.00D

30004013-02.00D

30004013-05.00D

Health Canada says the issue was identified with a solvent supplied by a third-party vendor that was used in the manufacturing of Dailies Total1® for Astigmatism, Dailies Total1® Multifocal and Total30® sphere contact lenses.

“The solvent contained an unexpected long-chain hydrocarbon substance, which was found to remain present in the finished contact lenses,” stated the agency.

“As a result, the identified lots may not meet Alcon’s performance standards for the entirety of its shelf life.”

Health Canada says consumers can contact the manufacturer for more details.

More information can be found here.