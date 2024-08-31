The long weekend will be even more special for two lottery players who won big in the recent Lotto Max draw.

If you play the lottery, make sure to check your ticket after the recent draw, which took place on Friday, August 31. The jackpot was worth $55 million, and it’s still up for grabs after no one matched the winning numbers 06, 07, 10, 14, 28, 29, 46, and bonus 44.

However, two lottery players will have a reason to celebrate after they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves the second prize. According to PlayNow, two people will split the prize and the winning tickets were sold in Western Canada and Ontario. Each one will soon receive a cheque for $114,673.40.

Four Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, were also up for grabs. However, no one matched any of the winning numbers.

The third prize was split between 52 people, who’ll each receive $4,410.50 — not a bad way to kick off Labour Day weekend.

In BC, the Lotto Max Extra winning numbers are 33, 35, 46, and 52, but no one won the $500,000 prize. However, according to OLG, Ontario has a brand new millionaire after someone matched the Encore number 2184360.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was Tuesday, August 20. The lucky ticket was sold in Ontario.

If you didn’t win this time, the next Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday, September 3. This time, the jackpot is worth $60 million, and there are six Maxmillions prizes to be won.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.